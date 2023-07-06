Few people have the budget to buy a supercar, let alone an electric one which is likely to have a seven-figure sticker price. But that doesn’t mean enthusiasts have to abstain from the experience. By taking matters into his own hands, passionate car builder and enthusiast Jeremy Snow built his own supercar, assembling and engineering it from the ground up in his garage.

It took Snow about three years to build his custom electric car, and the end result mildly resembles the original Tesla Roadster and the Lotus Evora GT.

He purchased the K-1 Attack Kit, which comes with a standard equipment set that includes a tubular steel spaceframe, front and rear suspension components, body kit panels, interior accessories and hardware, cooling, and door hardware among many other components. The kit allows a monocoque body construction, with a mid-engined layout. It even comes with scissor doors.

Customers can also buy the engine, gearbox, drive axle parts, and wiring from different donor cars. Builders have used four-, six- and eight-cylinder powertrains from different carmakers including Honda, Ford, Audi, and Toyota among others. The K-1 Attack package can also accommodate an electric drive unit, which is what Snow seems to have done. He plonked in the rear-drive unit of a Tesla Model S.

In addition to the Tesla drive unit, he also used a Tesla rear subframe. The gear selector is from a Honda Odyssey, the radiator from a Jeep Cherokee, and the electric pump from Bosch.

Despite having some ready-made components, putting a car together is a herculean effort, as per a video released by Snow on his YouTube channel ElectricSupercar. The video chronicles Snow’s journey, right from putting together the first few chassis components to driving the Tesla-power-unit propelled EV in a variety of driving conditions.

Even though K-1’s website mentions that no welding or cutting is required, Snow seems to have performed plenty of garage engineering to smoothen the rough edges. The end result appears to be a low-slung EV, draped in metallic blue paint, running on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, with plenty of carbon-fiber skinned elements that make it look sporty.

Watch the video above to learn more about the build process. We’ve reached out to Snow for additional details like driving range, battery capacity, horsepower and torque, and more. So stay tuned for the updates, and leave your thoughts in the comments.