Volkswagen reports that during the second quarter of 2023, its vehicle sales in the United States amounted to 76,934 (down 1.7 percent year-over-year). Year-to-date sales stand at 144,787, which is one percent more than a year ago, but not even close to what it was several years ago.

In terms of all-electric car sales, the German brand is consistently improving its results thanks to the local production of the ID.4 at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant.

In Q2, 6,690 Volkswagen ID.4 were sold in the US, which is 303 percent more than a year ago (from a low base, related to limited vehicle supply), and 8.7 percent of the total volume.

The one thing that caught our attention is that the recent result was lower than in Q1 (9,758) and in Q4 2022 (9,439). It will be very interesting to see whether it's a temporary slowdown (related to some safety recalls described in April and May), or maybe the initial batch of orders ran dry and the company is now simply processing only new orders.

Volkswagen BEV sales in Q2 2023:

ID.4: 6,690 (up 303% year-over-year) and 8.7% share

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the US in Q2 2023

So far this year, Volkswagen sold in the US more than 16,000 electric cars, which is a noticeable 11 percent of the brand's total volume.

Volkswagen BEV sales in Q2 2023:

ID.4: 16,448 (up 273% year-over-year) and 11.4% share

For reference, in 2022, 20,511 Volkswagen ID.4 were sold in the US, which was 6.8 percent of the brand's total volume.

Cumulatively, more than 53,000 ID.4 were delivered to customers in the country. Let's note that Volkswagen had more than 40,000 reservations at the end of 2021.

An important factor for the Volkswagen ID.4 is that it's locally produced (in Chattanooga, Tennessee) and eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. On top of that, batteries are also locally produced in the US, by SK Innovation's SK On in Georgia.

The entry-level Volkswagen ID.4 starts at an MSRP of $38,995 (+ $1,295 DST), which is $40,290 in total. However, after deducting the $7,500 incentive, it's effectively $32,790 and that's something that attracts customers.

In the future, the ID.4 will be joined in the US by the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Volkswagen ID.7.

The ID.4 is Volkswagen's main MEB-based electric model, produced at several plants around the world, including in Zwicaku (Germany), and in Emden (Germany) and two more plants in China - in Anting and Foshan (online since 2020). With the factory in the US, we are talking about five sites in total.