Volkswagen of America announced that the ID.4 model is among the fastest-selling VW vehicles in the U.S. with nine out of ten buyers identifying as first-time EV buyers.

The number of gross reservations (since the ID.4 introduction in March 2021) has increased to more than 40,000 (as of mid-December), out of which over 15,000 cars were sold.

Assuming that there were not many resignations, there are still some 25,000 ID.4 buyers waiting for Volkswagen to ramp up production and sales, which is not easy considering production constraints and high demand also in Europe.

The good news is that in 2022, the company intends to launch localized production of the ID.4 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Battery cells for the cars will be supplied by SK Innovation's SK On from the new battery plant in Commerce, Georgia.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer says that it is supporting its dealer network in the transition to the electric future.

Under the nationwide Network Readiness Co-Op Program, the company will invest $20 million in EV service centers, digital tools, charging infrastructure, technician training. Considering more than 600 dealerships - that's up to $33,000 per dealership.

"Volkswagen of America, Inc., (VWoA) today unveiled the first major results of its nationwide Network Readiness Co-Op Program, an investment of $20 million to support its more than 600 dealership partners to transform into regional hubs of EV experience. With sales and reservations for the all-electric ID.4 SUV climbing, Volkswagen’s program seeks to enhance consumer access by helping its 50-state dealership network establish the underlying EV infrastructure, such as upgraded service centers and high-capacity chargers. As a direct result of the program − which will continue through June 2022 − Volkswagen dealers have added 23,490 kW of charging capacity, trained more than 1,260 EV service technicians, and implemented dedicated EV Specialists to create e-mobility centric consumer experiences across the country."

On top of that comes a dedicated EV Technician Retention Program "to support dealers to boost training, incentivize their highly skilled technicians, and recruit new talent equipped at addressing the EV shift."