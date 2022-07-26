Volkswagen of America today started production of the all-electric ID.4 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The compact SUV has become the first VW Group battery electric vehicle to be assembled in the United States, marking an important milestone for the automaker's ambitious electrification strategy for North America.

The ID.4 was a logical choice for the US plant as it's Volkswagen Group's most popular all-electric model, with 190,000 units delivered to customers globally since its launch in 2021.

Volkswagen aims to ramp up ID.4 assembly in Chattanooga to 7,000 vehicles per month later this year, with the goal to further increase output through 2023. Customers can expect the first US-made ID.4 vehicles to be delivered as early as October 2022.

For starters, the American-assembled ID.4 will be available in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with both variants featuring an 82-kWh battery pack. Later in 2022, Volkswagen Chattanooga will start producing a rear-wheel-drive model with a 62 kWh battery and a lower MSRP—the famous cheaper ID.4 the automaker has promised for a while now.

"We're just starting to write a new chapter for Volkswagen in America, and it is very much an American story. When we promised to bring Volkswagen EVs to the millions, it always included American workers building those EVs right there in Chattanooga. We couldn't be prouder to see that vision realized today with our ID.4 electric flagship rolling off the lines. This is another milestone in Volkswagen's ambitious electrification strategy for the U.S. market and globally." Thomas Schäfer, Chairman of the global Volkswagen brand

The start of ID.4 production in the US is the result of Volkswagen's $800 million investment into the electrification of its Chattanooga factory, including dedicated facilities for vehicle and battery pack assembly. The factory in Tennessee is now the sixth global site to produce vehicles for Volkswagen's electric lineup.

The American-assembled ID.4 will be mainly sourced in the North American region, particularly the United States. The vehicle includes materials and components assembled in 11 US states, from steel in Alabama and Ohio, to interior parts in Indiana and South Carolina, and electronics components in Kentucky and North Carolina. The EV battery will be supplied by SK Innovation located in Georgia.

Volkswagen ID.4 suppliers have invested $2.7 billion throughout North America, including the partnership with SK Innovation, creating more than 3,000 US jobs in the process.

Speaking of jobs, the Chattanooga plant is actively hiring more than 1,000 people through 2022 (in addition to the existing 4,000+ employees) to help meet customer demand for the ID.4 and Atlas SUVs.