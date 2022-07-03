Volkswagen's car sales in the US further weakened, after an already weak first quarter, which most likely is related to some serious supply challenges and limited availability of new vehicles.

The company reports 78,281 vehicle deliveries in Q2, which is 34% less than a year ago. At the same time, Volkswagen ID.4 deliveries decreased 71% year-over-year to 1,660 or 1.2% of the total volume.

It's clearly the worst result since the launch of the ID.4 in the US and, considering a high number of orders (more than 40,000 reservations at the end of 2021), a sign that Volkswagen is not sending too many cars from Europe.

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the US in Q2 2022

Maybe things will improve later this year, as Volkswagen's plant in Zwickau is now running at three shifts again, while production in Emden in ramping-up. However, we guess that the real change for the ID.4 will be related to the local production in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Nonetheless, even with limited availability, the cumulative number of the Volkswagen ID.4 sold in the U.S. is now above 20,000 (21,157 as of the end of June to be precise).

Detailed results:

The 2022 model year version of the Volkswagen ID.4 has been improved compared to the 2021 model year version and offers up to 7-8% of more range, according to the EPA test procedure.

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" $41,230 +$1,195 $7,500 $34,925 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" $45,730 +$1,195 $7,500 $39,425 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" $44,910 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,605 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" $49,410 +$1,195 $7,500 $43,105

Basic specs