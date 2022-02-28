Several days ago, Volkswagen officially announced EPA-estimated fuel economy figures for the 2022 ID.4 electric SUV, which is $765 (or 1.5-1.9%, depending on the version) more expensive than the 2021 model year.

An interesting thing is that the EPA numbers reveal higher overall efficiency (including charging losses) for the 2022 ID.4, which translated also to more range. The battery pack is basically the same at 82 kWh total and 77 kWh usable, according to the manufacturer.

The increase of the EPA Combined efficiency and range is the highest in the rear-wheel-drive versions:

7-8% is enough to be noticeable on long-distance travel. And not only that, the peak charging output improved from 125 kW to 135 kW in all versions. We will have to see the charging curve to see how much it accelerates charging.

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" vs 2021 MY

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 82 kWh 0% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 280 mi

(451 km) 7.7% 260 mi

(418 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.7 s Top speed 99 mph

(159 km/h) Peak power 150 kW 0% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi (187 Wh/km) 13.1% 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) City 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km) 13.1% 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km) Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) 12.1% 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW On-board charger: 11 kW DC Peak charging power: 135 kW Peak charging power: 125 kW Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 4568 lbs (2072 kg) Total weight (GVWR) 5644 lbs (2560 kg) Payload 937 lbs (425 kg) Towing 2200 lbs (998 kg) 0% 2200 lbs (998 kg) Prices MSRP $40,760 1.9% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,195 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $34,455 2.3% $33,690

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" vs 2021 MY

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19"

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 82 kWh 0% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 268 mi

(431 km) 7.2% 250 mi

(402 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.8 s Top speed 99 mph

(159 km/h) Peak power 150 kW 0% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km) 9.3% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) 10.6% 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) Highway 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) 9% 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW On-board charger: 11 kW DC Peak charging power: 135 kW Peak charging power: 125 kW Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 4672 lbs (2119 kg) Total weight (GVWR) 5798 lbs (2630 kg) Payload 937 lbs (425 kg) Towing 2200 lbs (998 kg) 0% 2200 lbs (998 kg) Prices MSRP $45,260 1.7% $44,495 Dest. Charge +$1,195 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $38,955 2% $38,190

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" vs 2021 MY

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 82 kWh 0% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 251 mi

(404 km) 0.8% 249 mi

(401 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.7 s 0% 5.7 s Top speed 111 mph

(179 km/h) Peak power 220 kW 0% 220 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) 4.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km) 3.9% 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km) 6.7% 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW On-board charger: 11 kW DC Peak charging power: 135 kW Peak charging power: 125 kW Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 4824 lbs (2188 kg) Total weight (GVWR) 5908 lbs (2680 kg) Payload 937 lbs (425 kg) Towing 2700 lbs (1225 kg) 0% 2700 lbs (1225 kg) Prices MSRP $44,440 1.8% $43,675 Dest. Charge +$1,195 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $38,135 2% $37,370

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" vs 2021MY

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 82 kWh 0% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 245 mi

(394 km) 2.1% 240 mi

(386 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.8 s Top speed 111 mph

(179 km/h) Peak power 220 kW 0% 220 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km) 2.2% 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) City 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) 2% 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) 2.3% 88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi (238 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW On-board charger: 11 kW DC Peak charging power: 135 kW Peak charging power: 125 kW Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 4927 lbs (2235 kg) Total weight (GVWR) 6063 lbs (2750 kg) Payload 937 lbs (425 kg) Towing 2700 lbs (1225 kg) 0% 2700 lbs (1225 kg) Prices MSRP $48,940 1.6% $48,175 Dest. Charge +$1,195 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $42,635 1.8% $41,870

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" $40,760 +$1,195 $7,500 $34,455 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" $45,260 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,955 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" $44,440 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,135 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" $48,940 +$1,195 $7,500 $42,635

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" RWD 82 280 mi

(451 km) 7.7 99 mph

(159 km/h) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" RWD 82 268 mi

(431 km) 7.8 99 mph

(159 km/h) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" AWD 82 251 mi

(404 km) 5.7 111 mph

(179 km/h) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" AWD 82 245 mi

(394 km) 5.8 111 mph

(179 km/h)

Range and efficiency comparison

If we compare the Volkswagen ID.4 with some of the other electric cars, mostly crossover/SUVs, it turns out that the Volkswagen ID.4 RWD is not far behind the top models, but its AWD versions still have some work to do:

In terms of range, the Volkswagen ID.4 is now slightly closer to the 300-mile level: