The upcoming Volkswagen ID. Buzz has not been launched yet, but carwow managed to... launch it from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) during the initial test drive.

The camouflaged pre-production version (the 5-seat passenger one) with a 150 kW rear-wheel drive unit accelerated 0-60 mph in 9.78 seconds, according to the video.

It's quite good for a van of this size, especially since potentially there will be more capable versions (dual-motor, all-wheel-drive).

Nonetheless, the ID. Buzz will be noticeably slower than the smaller Volkswagen ID.4 with the same/similar rear-wheel drive unit.

In the US, the 2022 ID.4 has an official 0-60 mph time below 8 seconds:

ID.4 Pro 19" (RWD, 150 kW): 7.7 seconds

ID.4 Pro S 19" (RWD, 150 kW): 7.8 seconds

ID.4 AWD Pro 19" (AWD, 220 kW): 5.7 seconds

ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" (AWD, 220 kW): 5.8 seconds

In terms of range, there is no official estimate available yet. But it's believed that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz with an 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity) will have a noticeably lower range than the corresponding ID.4 version, mainly due to aerodynamics.

According to carwow, the 17-mile mixed-cycle test drive resulted in energy consumption of 23.1 kWh/100 km (62 miles). Assuming a usable energy capacity of 77 kWh, the estimated range would be then 207 miles (333 km).

The video includes (8:22) an interesting event when the automatic emergency braking interrupted reversing to avoid collision with a car that was passing by. That's an unplanned (test), but a very positive outcome.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo van will be launched in Europe in September. Launch in the US is scheduled for 2023, but it will be a longer wheelbase version than the one currently demonstrated in Europe.