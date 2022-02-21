The camouflaged pre-production Volkswagen ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are touring Europe, which allows the media to take a preview of what to expect.

In a series of new videos, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to check out the interior of the ID. Buzz Cargo van, which is promised to have more than 3.9 m3 (5.1 cubic yards) of cargo capacity (see initial specs here).

According to the video, the van can take some 750 kg of payload or two Euro pallets. It looks big inside and, at least in some versions, there will be an opening in the partition behind the front seats to fit longer items.

The vehicle is ready for towing. Interestingly, there was no AC outlet (230 V) - only the 12 V DC. The design of the doors and rear light is a bit unusual. The charging flap appears to be big, and it's located in the rear right corner.

In the front, there are three seats - an individual one for the driver, and kind of a bench for passengers.

Driving experience

In the two-part driving tests of the passenger Volkswagen ID. Buzz version, Bjørn Nyland quickly noticed that the vehicle reminds him of the other ID. models.

According to the video, the driving experience is very positive, as the ID. Buzz feels very refined, a bit more like an SUV than an ordinary van. The noise level in the cabin was considered low for a van - much better than in the case of smaller, and less expensive Nissan e-NV200, used multiple times as a reference.

An interesting bit of input from Volkswagen's representative was that the 82 kWh battery in the ID. Buzz is not exactly the same as in other ID. models, because it will be able to deliver more power (as we understand - 170 kW peak charging power).

The passenger version will be available as a 5-seater, but there will also be other configurations.

In the end of the second video we can see how agile the ID. Buzz is with its turning circle of over 11 m (over 35 feet).

Another interesting initial review of the vehicle comes from Autogefühl: