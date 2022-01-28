Volkswagen announced the official start of series production of the Volkswagen ID.5 model (and its all-wheel drive ID.5 GTX version) in Zwickau in western Saxony, Germany.

The launch of the ID.5 took longer than expected, as the pilot production started almost a year ago - in mid-February 2021. As we understand, the cause is related to supply constraints, which forced VW to stop the plant for a while in November.

The ID.5 joins several other MEB-based models produced at the plant:

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.4 (and ID.4 GTX)

Volkswagen ID.5 (and ID.5 GTX) - a coupé version of the ID.4

Audi Q4 e-tron - a cousin of ID.4

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron - a coupe version of Audi Q4 e-tron

Cupra Born (since September 2021) - a cousin of ID.3

This marks the completion of Volkswagen’s transformation of its Zwickau plant, which is considered the first large-scale facility of any volume manufacturer worldwide to switch over all production from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

The switch from 100% ICE to 100% BEVs (six models) took about 26 months. The potential manufacturing capacity of six models is 330,000 per year. Since 2018, around €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) has been spent on the conversion of the plant.

According to the press release, in 2021, the company produced roughly 180,000 units at Zwickau and in the much smaller Transparent Factory (ID.3) in Dresden (Gläserne Manufaktur Dresden). Of course, the goal for 2022 is to increase production.

In 2022, Volkswagen will launch electric car production (MEB-based) at three more plants:

According to the manufacturer, the total global Volkswagen (brand) all-electric manufacturing capacity is expected to reach 1.2 million, counting Europe, the U.S. and China.

Dr. Christian Vollmer, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Brand responsible for Production:

“Volkswagen will continue to increase the pace of e-mobility in 2022 with its ACCELERATE strategy and the expansion of the model portfolio. The Zwickau production plant has paved the way for the Group to do this with six ramp-ups from three brands in just 26 months. The knowledge and experience gained will help us to continue to electrify our production network quickly and efficiently.”

Dr. Stefan Loth, Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Saxony:

“After Gläserne Manufaktur Dresden, we have now converted a second Volkswagen factory in Saxony to dedicated electric vehicle production. The start of production of the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX marks the successful transformation of the Zwickau plant on the product side. Our focus now – depending on how the semiconductor situation pans out – will be on achieving full capacity. This year we aim to exceed the 180,000 vehicles Volkswagen Saxony built in 2021.”

The Volkswagen ID.5 starts in Germany from €46,515.

Volkswagen ID.5 specs:

Three motor options, one battery.

Volkswagen ID.5 Pro specs:

WLTP range: up to 520 km (323 miles)

82 kWh battery (77 kWh net usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 10.4 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

single motor rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 128 kW (174 PS)

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW (three-phase)

DC fast charging: up to 135 kW

Dimensions:

Length in mm: 4,599

Width in mm: 1,852

Height in mm: 1,613

Wheelbase in mm: 2,766

Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Performance specs:

WLTP range: up to 520 km (323 miles)

82 kWh battery (77 kWh net usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.4 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

single motor rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 150 kW (204 PS)

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW (three-phase)

DC fast charging: up to 135 kW

Dimensions:

Length in mm: 4,599

Width in mm: 1,852

Height in mm: 1,613

Wheelbase in mm: 2,766

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX specs:

WLTP range: up to 490 km (305 miles)



82 kWh battery (77 kWh net usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph); electronically limited

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 220 kW (299 PS) [only up to 30 seconds]

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW (three-phase)

DC fast charging: up to 150 kW

Dimensions:

Length 4,582 mm

Width 1,852 mm

Height 1,619 mm

Wheelbase 2,765 mm

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen ID.5 And ID.5 GTX