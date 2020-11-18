The Hanover plant, operated by the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), was already assigned to make the production version of the ID.BUZZ from 2022 (they were already preparing the site and ordering robots). Now it has a green light for more BEVs.

According to the company, through an investment of €680 million ($807 million), the VWCV will build a new multi-brand manufacturing line for three fully electric D-SUV models. We guess that those will be similar models (at least in terms of platform), from three different brands within the Volkswagen Group.

The German manufacturer described those three new BEVs as "genuine flagship projects: premium, 100% electric and highly automated."" Production will start in 2024.

Dr. Carsten Intra, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said:

“Our main plant in Hannover is becoming the production site for three completely new premium electric vehicles in the Group. These D-SUVs are genuine flagship projects: premium, 100% electric and highly automated."

VWCV's main plant will also make the new Multivan (conventional ICE and hybrid) from 2021.