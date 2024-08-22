Volkswagen bets on nostalgia to sell the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the United States, tech reviewer Marques Brownlee said.

With a maximum range of 234 miles, it’s not the best road-tripping machine, but it partly makes up for it with a maximum charging rate of 200 kW.

It’s charming and has plenty of space inside for seven adults.

The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the modern all-electric reincarnation of the classic VW Minibus, can finally be ordered in the United States after two years of waiting. The problem is that people on the internet have already voiced their criticism and it’s easy to see why.

The ID. Buzz, which is only available in its long wheelbase version stateside, starts at just a smidge under $60,000 while the EPA-estimated driving range for the rear-wheel drive trims is 234 miles. People expected more on the specs front, as we discovered yesterday, but as is sometimes the case, the specs sheet isn’t the only thing that makes or breaks a car.

Tech YouTuber and occasional EV reviewer Marques Brownlee, or MKBHD as he’s known online, had a U.S.-spec ID. Buzz on hand and thinks the boxy EV is “a solid family vehicle.” In the video embedded at the top of this page, he goes over the exterior and interior design, comparing it to the original Minibus.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Brownlee referring to the cavernous cabin of the ID. Buzz which can comfortably seat seven adults on its three rows and offers a lot of clever storage solutions. There are cubbies and drawers everywhere, and extras like a bottle opener and an ice scraper that double as storage dividers make things a bit more interesting. The center storage console can also be completely removed, which makes vacuuming easier after long trips.

But what about those specs? MKBHD reckons the electric minivan plays the nostalgia card and that alone might make it attractive to people who want a spacious family car that isn’t an SUV and doesn’t look like a boring old minivan. And let’s not forget that the original Minibus didn’t break any tech records either, but it still found a place in a lot of American hearts. Can the ID. Buzz do the same? We’ll see.