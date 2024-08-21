The electric 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz finally gets official pricing specs and range estimates for the U.S. market.

Trims include the Pro S starting at $59,995, Pro S Plus at $63,495, and the launch-only 1st Edition at $65,495.

Rear-wheel-drive models will offer 234 miles of EPA-estimated range, while all-wheel-drive models will offer 231 miles.

The bus is back.

Though it's been on sale in its native Europe since summer 2022, and made its concept debut way back in 2017, the electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz is finally headed to the U.S. later this year. And when it arrives, it's not only going to be the long wheelbase version of the van, but also a pretty feature-loaded electric people-hauler.

But all that style comes at a price. The ID. Buzz will start at $59,995, excluding destination fees, with an EPA-estimated electric range of 234 miles for rear-wheel-drive models and 231 miles for all-wheel-drive models. All cars pack a 91-kWh battery.

That, unfortunately, is quite a bit less than the approximately 260 miles of range that many of us had anticipated. And it's both a far cry from the generally excellent range the Volkswagen ID.4 crossover puts out these days, and the three-row Kia EV9, where most trims get between 270 and 304 miles of EPA-rated range.

Then again, I'm not entirely convinced the ID. Buzz and EV9 are direct competitors—or that the ID. Buzz has any direct competitors. There's kind of nothing else like this on U.S. roads, and if you want one (and can afford one) then you're probably gonna go for it. And you'll turn a lot of heads everywhere you go.

Volkswagen officials said the ID. Buzz will come in three trims as a 2025 model when it arrives on dealer lots toward the end of this year: the base Pro S starting at $59,995, Pro S Plus at $63,495, and the launch-only 1st Edition at $65,495. The van also gets some North America-exclusive interior color options.

Here's how the various trims break down:

The Pro S is RWD only, while the other two trims offer available all-wheel-drive. It's available only in Candy White, Deep Black Pearl and Metro Silver, with two interior color options to choose from. It still comes equipped with gear like a 12.9-inch infotainment display, wireless phone charging, 12-way power heated and ventilated front seats with dual armrests and more.

The Pro S Plus builds on that model with a heads-up display, surround cameras, a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system, a manually retractable tow hitch, plus captain’s chairs and a heated windshield that come standard.

The fanciest one, the launch-only 1st Edition, comes with the Dune interior color and lets you choose from five two-tone exterior colors. It also gets special 20-inch wheels, roof rail cross bars, unique badges, an electrochromic panoramic glass roof and "easy open" sliding doors and tailgate.

As we have reported previously, there is no seven-seat and AWD combination for the U.S.-spec ID. Buzz, so configurations work thusly:

Pro S (7-seat) RWD

Pro S Plus (7-seat) RWD

Pro S Plus (6-seat option) RWD

Pro S Plus (6-seat) AWD

1ST Edition (7-seat) RWD

1ST Edition (6-seat) AWD

What do you think of the final U.S. specs for the ID. Buzz? Let us know in the comments.

