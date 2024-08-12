The Kia EV9 isn’t the cheapest electric car out there. It doesn’t have the longest driving range and its electric motors don’t deliver the time-warp acceleration you get in many EVs. It’s not the first three-row electric SUV to launch in the U.S., either, as the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S exist. Yet, the EV9 is already winning people over. Early ownership reviews from Youtubers, Redditors and members of online forums are overwhelmingly positive.

One of these reviews comes from our friends at YouTube channel Out Of Spec Reviews, who had a long-range rear-wheel-drive EV9 loaner for six months. The hosts, Jordan and Kyle Conner, together clocked some 6,000 miles over six months. In their words, the EV9 is an “incredible car for the money,” it simply “rocks” and doesn’t have “any real issues.” That’s big coming from highly experienced, independent reviewers who conduct some of the most comprehensive electric car reviews in the U.S. They're not known for going easy on cars.

According to them, the rear-wheel-drive models offer the most value. The entry-level Light trims can be had with the standard 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery or the larger 99.8 kWh pack. The former has an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles whereas the latter can cover 304 miles on a single charge. The one with the large battery starts at approximately $60,000 and is the “bargain pick” for long-range three-row electric SUVs. It’s about $15,000 cheaper than the Rivian R1S. Sure, the Tesla Model Y, Model X and the Mercedes EQB also have a third row, but they’re not really usable. Those third rows are a “joke,” Jordan said.

The real-world highway range of the EV9 in the long-range RWD configuration is around 280 miles, which should be plenty for regular users and everyday driving. One of its biggest advantages is “rock solid” charging capabilities. The EV9 rides on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Architecture (E-GMP), an 800-volt-class platform allowing blistering charging speeds. Assuming it’s plugged into a fast-enough DC fast charger, it can charge at 200 kilowatts deep into the charging session, adding some 200 miles of range in just over 20 minutes. It allows the EV9 to be a proper “road-tripping machine.”

We often associate electric cars with neck-snapping acceleration and generous amounts of horsepower and torque. Sure, that’s one of the joys of owning an EV. But most owners care more about practicality over outright acceleration. Those buyers are more likely to enjoy the RWD EV9. The SUV tested here has a curb weight of roughly 5,300 pounds, but its single rear-axle-mounted motor only produces about 201 horsepower. That means it's the slowest trim with a 0-60 miles per hour time of 8.8 seconds. The reviewers said it’s not a dealbreaker.

The acceleration feels zesty to 30 mph. It’s not as punchy after that, but it's adequate to comfortably drive around and make overtakes on the highway. Most importantly, the restrained power output helps the EV9 squeeze the most range out of the battery pack. The combination of rear-wheel drive, large battery and aero-wheels means its real-world efficiency is around three miles per kWh. By comparison, the 2024 Rivian R1S averages just 2.4 miles per kWh.

Where the EV9 really shines is in features and practicality. Even the entry-level trim comes with heated and cooled front seats, a large 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and central infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, a powered charge port and a powered rear lift gate. Plus, it has acres of room inside, enough to move homes. The EV9’s “family friendliness and space for the money is pretty unbelievable,” Conner said.

Sure, it’s not perfect. No car is. The issues, however, are minor. The climate display is oddly placed between the gauge cluster and the central screen. The steering blocks that view and the driver has to lean to the right to see it. Plus, the software can sometimes be buggy. For instance, one time, the volume refused to increase beyond a certain level. But a simple vehicle restart fixed that. The Kia smartphone app is also not as sophisticated as the Tesla or Rivian app, according to Jordan. Tesla's software remains the benchmark. However, the screen is snappy and responsive and owners will get used to it over time.

Even in InsideEVs' review of the EV9, we found that Kia has hit a home run with its electric SUV. Some of its minor niggles can be sorted with over-the-air updates. Down the line, it will have more competition from upcoming three-row electric SUVs from Toyota and Ford, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 9. But it’s safe to say that the EV9 is in a league of its own at the moment.