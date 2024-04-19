Undoubtedly, the 1,234-horsepower, tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire is an impressive engineering feat. It’s a sleek, luxurious four-door sedan that also happens to be one of the quickest stock cars in the world.

Its maker claims it can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.89 seconds and go on to a top speed of 205 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the claimed quarter mile time is 8.95 seconds. But things can get even better in the real world, as the DragTimes YouTube channel recently found out.

Get Fully Charged $249,000 gets you the fastest production sedan on the quarter-mile The 1,234-horsepower all-electric Lucid Air Sapphire just became the fastest production sedan on the quarter miles, beating the Tesla Model S Plaid to the top of the chart. That said, the Air Sapphire costs more than double compared to the Model S Plaid. Is it worth it? You be the judge.

The previous record holder for the fastest unmodified four-door sedan in a quarter-mile drag race was unsurprisingly the Tesla Model S Plaid, with a time of 9.246 seconds. With three motors capable of delivering 1,020 horsepower almost instantly, the American-made EV became a darling of YouTubers looking to pick a fight on the drag strip.

Now though, there’s a new king in town, and it’s also made in America. Say hello to the tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire, which managed to run a quarter mile in under nine seconds, beating the previous record holder’s time. Specifically, the Sapphire ran the quarter-mile in 8.930 seconds.

During the two runs recorded by DragTimes–the video is embedded at the top of this page–the battery-powered sedan also clocked in a 0-60 mph time of just 1.7 seconds. Color us impressed.

Mind you, a modified Tesla Model S Plaid was even faster than the Air Sapphire's time, according to the DragTimes online leaderboard, but that’s a story for another time. Here, it’s all about stock vehicles.

Go ahead and take a look at what the $249,000 four-door family sedan is capable of on the drag strip and then let us know what you think in the comments below.