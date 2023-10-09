Less than a week after starting production of the Air Sapphire at its plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, Lucid Motors has kicked off customer deliveries of the 1,234-horsepower high-performance luxury EV.

The EV startup held a media event this weekend at Sonoma Raceway in California to celebrate the first Lucid Air Sapphire customer deliveries. Members of the press were invited at the event to experience the new high-performance electric sedan, with British racing driver Ben Collins also present to show guests what the Lucid Air Sapphire is capable of.

Lucid did not say how may Air Sapphire units it delivered during the event, but its posts on social media seem to suggest five lucky customers took delivery of their tri-motor EVs.

In a short video shared on X (formerly Twitter), we can see five Lucid Air Sapphire sedans being unveiled in front of applauding guests, while a photo posted on the same social network shows five Air Sapphire vehicles posing for the camera.

As a reminder, the Lucid Air Sapphire is the most powerful variant of the brand's electric luxury sedan, delivering 1,234 horsepower and 1,430 pound-feet of torque from a tri-motor powertrain consisting of twin rear motors and a single front motor.

Power comes from a 118-kilowatt-hour battery pack shared with the Air Dream Edition, which enables an EPA-estimated range of 427 miles and 3.61 miles/kWh efficiency on the Air Sapphire.

Billed as the world's most powerful production four-door sedan in history, the Air Sapphire delivers ridiculous performance. Lucid says it sprints from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.89 seconds, making it a tenth of a second quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid. It also does 0-100 mph in 3.84 seconds and runs a quarter mile in 8.95 seconds at 158 mph before hitting a top speed of 205 mph.

The Air Sapphire is also Lucid's most expensive car yet with a price of $249,000 before taxes and other fees. For comparison, the 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid, which is only marginally slower, starts at $91,380. As you would expect at this price, the Lucid Air Sapphire comes fully loaded with features.

It has retuned suspension and steering, carbon ceramic brakes, torque vectoring control, an aluminum roof, bespoke Aero Sapphire wheels in a staggered setup (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) and shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, removable carbon fiber aero wheel covers with center lock nut, soft-close doors, and power opening/closing trunk and frunk.

Inside, it gets heated and ventilated front sports seats with additional bolster support and massage function, a 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit with a unique Sapphire-themed on-screen display, 21-speaker Surreal Sound Pro immersive audio system, and DreamDrive Pro ADAS suite, among other things.