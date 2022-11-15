When Lucid Group unveiled the Air Sapphire high-performance model in August during Monterey Car Week, it didn't release precise specifications.

The EV maker did say that the luxury electric super-sports sedan's tri-motor AWD powertrain was good for more than 1,200 horsepower, giving it the title of the world's most powerful production sedan and allowing for stellar performance.

At the time, Lucid noted that the Air Sapphire is able to do 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in under 2 seconds, 0-100 mph (161 km/h) in under 4 seconds, and the quarter-mile in under 9 seconds. The company also mentioned the top speed would exceed 200 mph (322 km/h).

As the Air Sapphire is currently undergoing the final stages of tuning and testing on racetracks and public roads throughout the country, Lucid today released updated performance estimates for its flagship model—and they are sensational.

The carmaker says the Lucid Air Sapphire does 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds, 0-100 mph in 3.87 seconds, and achieves a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h). That makes it one-tenth of a second quicker to 60 mph—or maybe more, since Lucid makes no mention of a 1-foot rollout—and 5 mph (8 km/h) faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid fitted with optional wheels and tires.

There's no precise quarter-mile time, but it should stay under 9 seconds as initially announced. These numbers are insane for a luxury sedan, but the Lucid Air Sapphire promises to be much more than a drag strip star. The automaker claims that development vehicles have recorded unofficial lap times at major racetracks that are "significantly faster than many renowned hypercars."

That's partly due to the Lucid Air Sapphire's track-tuned suspension featuring stiffer front and rear springs, unique damper settings, stiffer bushings, and a unique tuning for ABS, traction, stability control, and electronic power steering. Credit also goes to the standard carbon-ceramic brakes and a complex torque-vectoring system, which is said to deliver extraordinary grip and turning capability.

The twin rear motors can effectively pivot the rear of the vehicle by providing torque to the rear wheels in opposite directions to promote either turn-in or straight-line stability. The dedicated aerodynamic body kit will also come in handy during high-speed track driving.

At this point, it's worth noting that the performance figures listed above can be achieved straight from the factory, with no extra-cost equipment upgrades or protracted preconditioning routines. We're still waiting for the final power, torque and range ratings, and we have a feeling the Lucid Air Sapphire will not disappoint.

Production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023, with deliveries to follow shortly after. The Air Sapphire will be a limited-run model priced from $249,900 in the US and $325,000 CAD in Canada.