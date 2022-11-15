Lucid Group today announced new details and released fresh teasers of its Gravity SUV, which will join the Air in the company's lineup of luxury EVs from 2024.

As announced in its Q3 earnings report last week, Lucid plans to open reservations for the Gravity SUV in early 2023, with deliveries expected to start sometime in 2024.

The EV maker says it is currently finalizing the vehicle design and specifications, in parallel with continuing the expansion of its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

"Gravity builds upon everything we have achieved thus far, driving further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury performance SUV like none other. Just as Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, so too will Gravity impact the world of luxury SUVs, setting new benchmarks across the board." Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group

The Gravity SUV is said to set itself apart from the competition with a "previously unattainable combination of supercar performance and seating for up to seven adults," according to Lucid. The electric SUV will build upon Lucid's core DNA of luxury, spaciousness, performance, and efficiency, promising more range than any other EV on the market except the Lucid Air sedan.

Gallery: 2024 Lucid Gravity teasers

8 Photos

The company also says the Gravity will make full use of the Lucid Space Concept, offering flexible seating configurations for five, six, or seven adults in two- and three-row seating configurations to serve nearly any lifestyle or need. On the tech front, the electric luxury SUV will feature the next-generation Glass Cockpit high-resolution displays, powered by the next generation of the Lucid UX software interface.

From a styling standpoint, these teasers reveal clear resemblances between the Gravity SUV and Air sedan, particularly when it comes to the headlights and taillights. Highlights also include the giant panoramic glass roof that unites with the extended windshield, the pop-out door handles, massive roof spoiler and business-class second-row seats.

Lucid Group's design boss Derek Jenkins describes the Gravity as "something that warps the vehicle-class continuum."

"It is both a supercar in disguise and an SUV with flexible passenger and cargo space that seems impossibly big relative to the exterior size of the vehicle. And it does this all with Lucid’s distinctive post-luxury design, inspired by California." Lucid Group Senior Vice President, Design, Derek Jenkins

Lucid will provide further information about the full Gravity lineup in early 2023 when reservations open. Availability and timing for markets outside the US and Canada will be announced at a future date.