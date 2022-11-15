Lucid has unveiled the production-specification Air Pure base model and Air Touring mid-range model on the eve of the LA Auto Show.

Interestingly, the EV startup has also revealed that the development of the Air Pure and Air Touring has led to the improvement of the coefficient of drag for all Lucid Air models to 0.197, compared to 0.21 before. This makes the luxury EV the most aerodynamically efficient production car on the market.

Starting of with the Lucid Air Pure, it's the most affordable model in the lineup with a starting MSRP of $87,400 (plus $1,650 shipping) for the single-motor RWD variant that will arrive next year. There's also a dual-motor AWD powertrain available now that delivers 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds; this configuration starts at $92,900 (plus $1,650 shipping).

The model features Lucid's Long Range Battery Pack, which is its lightest, most compact battery pack, featuring 18 modules compared to the 22 modules in the Extended Range Pack.

As a result, the Lucid Air Pure offers more leg and foot room in the back than models equipped with the Extended Range Pack while achieving an EPA-estimated 410 miles (660 kilometers) of range in all-wheel-drive form. And thanks to the 900-volt in-house designed Wunderbox technology, the Air Pure adds up to 200 miles of range (322 kilometers) in just 15 minutes of charging.

The Lucid Air Pure is equipped as standard with the DreamDrive advanced driver assistance system, and can be upgraded to DreamDrive Pro, which includes 32 sensors that are all seamlessly integrated. DreamDrive Pro includes features like Surround View Monitoring, Blind Spot Display, and Highway Assist.

You'll recognize the Lucid Air Pure thanks to its all-aluminum roof with no glass section, a new Fathom Blue paint color and the Mojave PurLuxe interior that blends a soft and durable leather alternative with a unique and high-quality fabric called Dune—made from 100 percent recycled woven textile.

Production of the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Air Pure begins next month, with initial customer deliveries expected before the end of the year.

Air Touring: the most efficient Lucid Air to date

Moving on to the Lucid Air Touring, it offers more power and range for a starting price of $107,400 (plus $1,650 shipping). The Touring model features the same 18-module Long-Range Battery Pack as the Pure—hence a more roomy rear passenger compartment—but offers a slightly improved EPA-estimated range rating of 425 miles (684 kilometers).

That's because the Touring offers the highest driving efficiency of any Lucid Air to date with 4.62 miles per kilowatt hour. The battery powers a dual-motor AWD system that delivers 620 horsepower (462 kilowatts) and can accelerate the vehicle from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds.

When it comes to styling, the Lucid Air Touring comes with a standard solid aluminum roof as well as optional Glass Canopy. Inside, it features seating surfaces wrapped in Nappa full-grain leather, combined with recycled textiles and synthetics, as well as sustainably-harvested wood accents with an open pore finish.

Production of the Air Touring model has already started, and the company today delivered the first example to a customer at Lucid Studio Beverly Hills.