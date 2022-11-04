The Lucid Air lineup will soon be complete as the EV startup will unveil the Air Pure and Air Touring on November 15 at the Lucid Studio Beverly Hills.

The online global launch event will mark the first time the full Lucid Air lineup will be on public display, with the Pure and Touring to appear alongside the Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance and high-performance Sapphire—the Dream Edition is sold out.

Taking place on Tuesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST, "In the Air and Beyond – A Lucid Launch Event" will also include the first Air Touring delivery taking place that same evening at the company's Beverly Hills Studio. Two days later, the Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring will also be on display at CDN Designer Night taking place at the LA Auto Show.

The Lucid Air Pure is the entry model into the Air lineup, with a starting price of $87,400. The model will initially launch with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, with full specs and EPA-estimated range to be announced on November 15. The Lucid Air Pure will be distinguished from other trim levels thanks to its metal roof and Mojave PurLux interior.

The Lucid Air Touring, priced from $107,400, is described by the EV startup as "the quintessential Air." Said to offer a fine balance of performance, luxury, design, and space, it can be optioned with the unique Glass Canopy extended windshield and DreamDrive Pro, Lucid's advanced driver assistance system. Full specs and additional details for Lucid Air Touring will also be shared on November 15.

See all the news about the Los Angeles Auto Show

In addition to the world debut of the Air Pure and Air Touring, the online event will feature announcements about the Lucid business and future models, including the Project Gravity SUV, which will feature the same in-house developed technology that underpins the Air sedan. Lucid refers to the sports utility vehicle as its "next force of nature."

During the event, Lucid will also provide the latest developments for the Air Sapphire, the world's most powerful production sedan with more than 1,200 horsepower from a tri-motor AWD electric powertrain.

Priced from $249,900 in the US, the Lucid Air Sapphire is claimed to do 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds, 0-100 mph in under 4 seconds, the quarter-mile in under 9 seconds and 200+ mph (322 km/h) top speed. Customers who want to reserve one have to pay a $25,000 deposit.