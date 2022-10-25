Lucid has released an official line of vehicle accessories for the Air luxury EV, which includes the company's first at-home charging station, expanded storage solutions, and all-weather products.

Designed and engineered by the same teams that developed the Lucid Air, the new accessories have strictly practical applications, but are styled to complement the vehicle's looks, regardless of its configuration.

Starting off with the Connected Home Charging Station, Lucid says it serves as an entry-point into the company's future energy ecosystem, enabling "industry-leading charging speeds" of up to 80 miles (128 kilometers) of added range per hour of charging.

The AC charging station can support up to 19.2 kW of electrical power, effectively doubling the rate at which the Lucid Air can be charged when installed at full power compared to the included charging cable.

Lucid says the home charging station features the smallest enclosure possible, with the compact new system being encapsulated in an elegant black casing built to be wall-mounted either indoors or outdoors. It comes with a lightweight 24-foot (7.3-meter) charging cable designed to be thinner than those of competitors.

The station is also equipped with hardware ready for bi-directional electrical power and is Wi-Fi enabled for future over-the-air updates. It's priced at $1,200 in the United States.

Moving on, the Lucid Vehicle Accessories line also offers a so-called Cargo Capsule, which is a roof box with 11.47 cubic feet (324 liters) of cargo space, an increase of more than 33 percent over the Lucid Air's interior cargo space.

Designed in-house to optimize the aerodynamics of the Lucid Air to ensure maximum range, the Cargo Capsule is made of a sculpted ABS shell and is available exclusively in black with split gloss and matte black finishes as well as a gloss black Lucid logo. Priced at $2,000, the capsule can be opened from either side of the vehicle for easy access and offers interior lighting for visibility in low-light environments.

For customers who need to carry bicycles, surfboards, snowboards or kayaks with their Lucid Air, the aluminum Crossbars priced at $500 are the answer. Load rated for up to 165 pounds (74 kilograms), the bars are compatible with several Yakima mounts, including those for bikes, surfboards, and kayaks.

Finally, the all-weather mats priced at $250 are composed of a heavy-duty thickness to hold up through any season. The three-piece interior set are non-slip and waterproof, and feature raised edges. Lucid offers them in four distinct colors: Ceramic, Graphite, Saddle and Black.

Customers can order Lucid accessories now, with the full range to be available in Q4 2022—bar the Cargo Capsule, which will be available in early 2023. The Lucid Connected Home Charging Station will initially be available in limited quantity until 2023.