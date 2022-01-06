Lucid Group CEO Peter Rawlinson has sent a mass email to Air Dream Edition owners informing them that their cars will start getting missing ADAS features this month via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Early Lucid Air Dream Edition customers have discovered that their electric luxury cars were shipped without promised driver-assistance features the company promotes under the DreamDrive and DreamDrive Pro monikers as the world's most advanced ADAS. The Pro is a more comprehensive suite that comes standard on Dream Edition and Grand Touring models.

In the message to Lucid Air owners picked up by Bloomberg, Rawlinson says many of missing ADAS features will be delivered sometime later this month.

“We’ve received questions from many of you around DreamDrive and when additional features (beyond those already active in your Lucid Air) will be available. Many features are in the final stages of testing and are planned to be included in an over-the-air update in January.”

The email also includes a list of DreamDrive features that have been active since delivery:

Surround View Monitoring

Rear-View Monitoring

Blind Spot Display

Blind Spot Warning

Distracted Driver Alert

Drowsy Driver Alert

Park Distance Warning

Automatic Park In

Automatic Park Out

Now here’s the list of missing ADAS features that are coming in January:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Limit Assist

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Protection

Front Cross Traffic Protection

Rear Cross Traffic Protection

Traffic Sign Recognition

Traffic Drive-off Alert

Unfortunately, one of the most awaited ADAS features, Highway Assist, is not among those being pushed via an OTA update this month, with Rawlinson saying that it is “planned for 2022” along with other features. Highway Assist “blends adaptive cruise control and lane centering control to help keep the Lucid Air right where it belongs on the freeway, at a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and other lanes,” according to Lucid's website.

Peter Rawlinson ends the letter with the following promise:

“This is just the beginning, so your Dream Edition is only going to get better and better.”

One is likely to wonder why has Lucid advertised the Air Dream Edition as offering the DreamDrive Pro advanced driver-assist suite as standard when so many of its functions are not yet available. We don’t have the answer, but we imagine some of the earliest owners who have splurged at least $169,000 on their electric luxury sedans have been vocal about the situation, hence Rawlinson's email.