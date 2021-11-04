Lucid celebrates the milestone of delivering first Lucid Air cars to customers on October 30, 2021 with an interesting official video recap of the event.

At first, the company delivered a bunch of limited Lucid Air Dream Edition cars (only 520 will be produced and sold and all are reserved).

"This weekend, we hosted a California Dream Delivery event for the world’s first owners of Lucid Air Dream Edition. Celebrations started early at Lucid HQ, as customers were introduced to their cars — along with CEO Peter Rawlinson, SVP of Design and Brand Derek Jenkins, and other members of the Lucid family. "

After the car handover event, a fleet of some 20+ Lucid Air went on a short rally. We must admit that the new video with the Lucid Air passing by, one after another - silently, was spectacular. The 520-mile electric luxury car is here.

"To cap off the milestone moment, customers joined their fellow Dream Edition owners for an unforgettable rally drive along the Pacific coast, through the redwoods, ending with a final celebration event before heading home in their new EVs."

A view from the final destination reveals that there was a total of 24 Lucid Air (not all were customer cars, we assume):

Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO, Lucid Motors has wrote in a note on Lucid Air first deliveries:

"I’ve often said publicly that I don’t feel we have truly achieved anything as a company until our cars are in the hands of customers. Therefore, I’m delighted to announce that this past Saturday, October 30th, we commenced deliveries of Lucid Air Dream Edition to our very first customers. We undertook this in a special Lucid way by personally welcoming each new owner, hosting them at our headquarters in Silicon Valley and taking them on an incredible first drive; our inaugural Lucid Rally through ancient redwood forests, out to the iconic California coastline. Our journey to this milestone has been a long one. Over eight years ago, I joined a tiny company called Atieva (now Lucid). We possessed some promising battery technology, high hopes and a clear ambition to create a new electric car. Not just any car, but the best electric vehicle in the world; to advance the state of the art, the state of what’s possible. This would clearly require us to develop the best EV technology in the world, and we’d have to do that all in-house, because clearly none of this would be available off the shelf. The Lucid Air Dream Editions we delivered to customers are the culmination of that effort and insomuch truly represent a fulfilment of that dream. The technological advancements that Lucid Air brings, including its 900v electrical architecture, race-bred battery system, Wunderbox two-way charging, unsurpassed drive-train power density and efficiency, combine to enable the first 500 miles range EV. This very same technology, and derivatives of it, will directly transfer towards the more affordable, high efficiency EVs of the future, making Lucid Air a doorway into that future. Lucid Air has truly been a labor of love for myself, and indeed, the entire Lucid team. While this moment is significant, it is also but another step on our path. It heralds the opening of our next chapter – one where we will scale an exceptional Lucid experience for a growing number of customers worldwide. I want to thank you for supporting Lucid and helping to further our vision of a more sustainable future for us all."

Gallery: Lucid Air Dream Edition