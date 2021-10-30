Today is the historic launch of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, the first electric car with more than 500 miles (800 km) of range on a single charge.

Multiple cars were handed over by the company's CEO Peter Rawlinson. As we can see in the video shared by Len Devanna, Head of Digital Experience at Lucid (and re-uploaded on YouTube), about 20 Lucid Airs departed for a Lucid Rally. Probably some of the cars are Lucid's demo cars.

In total, Lucid will deliver 520 Dream Edition cars (in two specs - Range or Performance). Then, the less expensive Air Grand Touring, Air Touring and Air will follow.

It's a major milestone for the company, which for several years has worked very hard not only to develop the state-of-the-art technology but also to find investors to make it all happen.

Now, a new, even more challenging chapter is starting, as Lucid has to secure its spot in the luxury segment, ramp up production and attract customers.

Hopefully, soon we will see more reports from the field and first in-depth reviews and comprehensive tests of what the Lucid Air can achieve. All those things are ahead of us, but now, let's enjoy the moment as a new electric car has arrived.

