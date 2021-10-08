Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the all-electric flagship model, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, will have an EPA range of up to 350 miles (563 km). That's the value for the rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ version.

The all-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC has a slightly lower EPA range of 340 miles (547 km). Both cars are equipped with a 107.8 kWh battery (usable capacity).

The range ratings are high... but below our expectations. It's a surprise for us, as we expected an even better result, closer to or above 400 miles (644 km), which would be more in line with the maximum WLTP range of up to 784 km (487 miles).

We don't really understand why the range is not closer to 400 miles, considering the battery pack size and great aerodynamics.

Another thing is that the difference between the EQS 450+ RWD with 20" wheels, and the dual motor, all-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC with 21" wheels, appears to be very small on paper - just 10 miles (16 km) or less than 3%.

As the final EPA documents are not yet available, we must wait to see whether the numbers are not voluntarily lowered by the manufacturer (this sometimes happens) and how the EPA numbers stand versus the InsideEVs' 70 mph range test.

Anyway, as of today, it appears that the Mercedes-Benz EQS is not able to beat the Tesla Model S on EPA range and that the Lucid Air with its 520 miles (837 km) result is completely out of reach to anyone.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will enter the U.S. market later this year, starting at an MSRP of $102,310.

Let's take a look at the table of several high-end models:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") AWD 113 471 mi

(758 km) 2.5 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") AWD 113 451 mi

(726 km) 2.5 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") AWD 113 520 mi

(837 km) 2.7 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") AWD 113 481 mi

(774 km) 2.7 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") AWD 112* 516 mi

(830 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") AWD 112* 469 mi

(755 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") RWD 115* 350 mi

(563 km) 5.5 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") AWD 115* 340 mi

(547 km) 4.1 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) RWD 79.2 200 mi

(322 km) 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) RWD 93.4 225 mi

(362 km) 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) AWD 79.2 199 mi

(320 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 227 mi

(365 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 212 mi

(341 km) 3.0 161 mph

(259 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 201 mi

(323 km) 2.6 161 mph

(259 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces