Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the all-electric flagship model, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, will have an EPA range of up to 350 miles (563 km). That's the value for the rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ version.
The all-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC has a slightly lower EPA range of 340 miles (547 km). Both cars are equipped with a 107.8 kWh battery (usable capacity).
The range ratings are high... but below our expectations. It's a surprise for us, as we expected an even better result, closer to or above 400 miles (644 km), which would be more in line with the maximum WLTP range of up to 784 km (487 miles).
We don't really understand why the range is not closer to 400 miles, considering the battery pack size and great aerodynamics.
Another thing is that the difference between the EQS 450+ RWD with 20" wheels, and the dual motor, all-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC with 21" wheels, appears to be very small on paper - just 10 miles (16 km) or less than 3%.
As the final EPA documents are not yet available, we must wait to see whether the numbers are not voluntarily lowered by the manufacturer (this sometimes happens) and how the EPA numbers stand versus the InsideEVs' 70 mph range test.
Anyway, as of today, it appears that the Mercedes-Benz EQS is not able to beat the Tesla Model S on EPA range and that the Lucid Air with its 520 miles (837 km) result is completely out of reach to anyone.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS will enter the U.S. market later this year, starting at an MSRP of $102,310.
Let's take a look at the table of several high-end models:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19")
|AWD
|113
|471 mi
(758 km)
|2.5
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21")
|AWD
|113
|451 mi
(726 km)
|2.5
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")
|AWD
|113
|520 mi
(837 km)
|2.7
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")
|AWD
|113
|481 mi
(774 km)
|2.7
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19")
|AWD
|112*
|516 mi
(830 km)
|3.0
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")
|AWD
|112*
|469 mi
(755 km)
|3.0
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")
|RWD
|115*
|350 mi
(563 km)
|5.5
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
|AWD
|115*
|340 mi
(547 km)
|4.1
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh)
|RWD
|79.2
|200 mi
(322 km)
|5.1
|143 mph
(230 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh)
|RWD
|93.4
|225 mi
(362 km)
|5.1
|143 mph
(230 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh)
|AWD
|79.2
|199 mi
(320 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|227 mi
(365 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|212 mi
(341 km)
|3.0
|161 mph
(259 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|201 mi
(323 km)
|2.6
|161 mph
(259 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|AWD
|100*
|405 mi
(652 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|AWD
|100*
|396 mi*
(637 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi
(560 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
* estimated/unofficial values
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS spces
- range:
EQS 450+ RWD: 350 miles (563 km) EPA; up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP
EQS 580 4MATIC: 340 miles (547 km) EPA
- two battery versions:
107.8 kWh of usable battery capacity (12 modules, about 9 kWh each)
90 kWh of usable battery capacity (10 modules)
CATL lithium-ion cells (pouch cells or hard-case/prismatic cells), NCM 811 chemistry
400-volt architecture (396 V nominal)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph):
EQS 450+ RWD: 6.2 seconds
EQS 580 4MATIC AWD: 4.3 seconds
- top speed of 210 km/h (131 mph)
- powertrain options:
EQS 450+ rear-wheel drive (single motor): 245 kW and 568 Nm
EQS 580 4MATIC all-wheel drive (dual motor): 385 kW (255 kW rear and 135 kW front) and 855 Nm
performance version: 560 kW in the future
both motors are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM)
peak regenerative brake up to 290 kW (580 4MATIC) or 186 kW (450+)
- AC charging (on-board): three-phase 11 kW standard and 22 kW option (Europe)
Charging time (107.8 kWh): 5 hours at 22 kW AC, 10 hours at 11 kW AC
- DC fast charging: up to 200 kW;
10-80% SOC in 31 minutes
up to 280-300 km (174-186 miles) of WLTP range to be replenished in just 15 minutes
Plug & Charge feature
- Length/width/height: 5216/1926/1512
Length/width/height (USA): 5265/1926/1513
- Cd value starting from 0.20 (EQS 450+); 0.209 (EQS 580 4MATIC)
- Boot capacity, VDA: 610-1770 L
- Weight in roadworthy condition: 2480 kg (EQS 450+); 2585 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)
Payload: 465-545 kg (EQS 450+); 475-550 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)
Perm. gross vehicle weight: 2945-3025 kg (EQS 450+); 3060-3135 (EQS 580 4MATIC)
- EVA platform
