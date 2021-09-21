Mercedes-Benz has announced prices and details for the upcoming all-electric flagship EQS model, which will be introduced in the U.S. in the Fall.

There will be two powertrain versions available: the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ and the all-wheel-drive EQS 580 4MATIC, both equipped with the same battery (107.8 kWh usable and probably roughly 115 kWh total).

The EQS 450+ prices start at $102,310 (+$1,050 DST) or $95,860 including the federal tax credit, while the EQS 580 4MATIC starts at $119,110 (+$1,050 DST) or $112,660 including the federal tax credit. For reference, the price in Germany starts at €106,374 and €135,529 (incl. VAT) respectively.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") $102,310 +$1,050 $7,500 $95,860
2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") $119,110 +$1,050 $7,500 $112,660

The offer includes free unlimited 30-minute DC-Fast Charging sessions with Electrify America for the first two years and two years of free maintenance.

The EQS 450+ comes standard with 12.8" OLED multimedia touchscreen and 20" wheels, while the more expensive EQS 580 4MATIC as standard comes with the MBUX Hyperscreen (three displays merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface) and 21" wheels.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the entire suite of enhanced active and passive Driver Assistance Systems are included as standard for the EQS.

An important thing is that the 10-degree rear-axle steering that noticeably increases maneuverability at low speeds and agility at high speeds, is also standard.

The manufacturer has prepared also "three highly-equipped, strategically curated trims:" Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle.

The EPA range has not yet been announced. In Europe, the maximum range for the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ version is up to 784 km (487 miles). We guess that we can expect up to roughly 400 miles EPA.

In the future, the manufacturer intends to launch also a performance version with more power (560 kW). In Europe, there will be also an additional entry-level version with a 90 kWh battery and shorter range. 

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces

  • up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range
  • two battery versions:
    107.8 kWh of usable battery capacity (12 modules, about 9 kWh each)
    90 kWh of usable battery capacity (10 modules)
    CATL lithium-ion cells (pouch cells or hard-case/prismatic cells), NCM 811 chemistry
    400-volt architecture (396 V nominal)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph):
    EQS 450+ RWD: 6.2 seconds
    EQS 580 4MATIC AWD: 4.3 seconds
  • top speed of 210 km/h (131 mph)
  • powertrain options:
    EQS 450+ rear-wheel drive (single motor): 245 kW and 568 Nm
    EQS 580 4MATIC all-wheel drive (dual motor): 385 kW (255 kW rear and 135 kW front) and 855 Nm
    performance version: 560 kW in the future
    both motors are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM)
    peak regenerative brake up to 290 kW (580 4MATIC) or 186 kW (450+)
  • AC charging (on-board): three-phase 11 kW standard and 22 kW option (Europe)
    Charging time (107.8 kWh): 5 hours at 22 kW AC, 10 hours at 11 kW AC
  • DC fast charging: up to 200 kW;
    10-80% SOC in 31 minutes
    up to 280-300 km (174-186 miles) of WLTP range to be replenished in just 15 minutes
    Plug & Charge feature
  • Length/width/height: 5216/1926/1512
    Length/width/height (USA): 5265/1926/1513
  • Cd value starting from 0.20 (EQS 450+); 0.209 (EQS 580 4MATIC)
  • Boot capacity, VDA: 610-1770 L
  • Weight in roadworthy condition: 2480 kg (EQS 450+); 2585 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)
    Payload: 465-545 kg (EQS 450+); 475-550 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)
    Perm. gross vehicle weight: 2945-3025 kg (EQS 450+); 3060-3135 (EQS 580 4MATIC)
  • EVA platform

