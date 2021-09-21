Mercedes-Benz has announced prices and details for the upcoming all-electric flagship EQS model, which will be introduced in the U.S. in the Fall.

There will be two powertrain versions available: the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ and the all-wheel-drive EQS 580 4MATIC, both equipped with the same battery (107.8 kWh usable and probably roughly 115 kWh total).

The EQS 450+ prices start at $102,310 (+$1,050 DST) or $95,860 including the federal tax credit, while the EQS 580 4MATIC starts at $119,110 (+$1,050 DST) or $112,660 including the federal tax credit. For reference, the price in Germany starts at €106,374 and €135,529 (incl. VAT) respectively.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") $102,310 +$1,050 $7,500 $95,860 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") $119,110 +$1,050 $7,500 $112,660

The offer includes free unlimited 30-minute DC-Fast Charging sessions with Electrify America for the first two years and two years of free maintenance.

Check the outstanding fast charging capability of the EQS here.

The EQS 450+ comes standard with 12.8" OLED multimedia touchscreen and 20" wheels, while the more expensive EQS 580 4MATIC as standard comes with the MBUX Hyperscreen (three displays merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface) and 21" wheels.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the entire suite of enhanced active and passive Driver Assistance Systems are included as standard for the EQS.

An important thing is that the 10-degree rear-axle steering that noticeably increases maneuverability at low speeds and agility at high speeds, is also standard.

The manufacturer has prepared also "three highly-equipped, strategically curated trims:" Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle.

The EPA range has not yet been announced. In Europe, the maximum range for the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ version is up to 784 km (487 miles). We guess that we can expect up to roughly 400 miles EPA.

In the future, the manufacturer intends to launch also a performance version with more power (560 kW). In Europe, there will be also an additional entry-level version with a 90 kWh battery and shorter range.

