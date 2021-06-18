Electrify America today announced an agreement with Mercedes-Benz USA to provide drivers of the all-electric Mercedes EQS complimentary charging for two years on the expansive Electrify America network.

Electrify America currently has more than 600 public stations across the country and is on track to have 800 locations with 3,500 chargers either open or under development by the end of this year. That's a lot of places for EQS owners to plug in.

Mercedes-Benz EQS production line

While you might think that those who drop down well over $100,000 for Mercedes flagship electric vehicle wouldn't care about what they spend refueling it, that might not always be the case. Some of the wealthiest people I know are also extremely frugal when it comes to everyday basic expenditures.

Even if customers only use the free charging when they drive on long trips, it's a nice perk to know you're not being billed for the energy.

”Arriving in U.S. dealerships this fall, the EQS is a groundbreaking, all-electric luxury sedan that seamlessly unites the industry-leading standards of a Mercedes-Benz with Mercedes-EQ’s purpose-built electric powertrain and groundbreaking technologies,” said Dimitris Psillakis, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. “The EQS marks a new era for our brand, and this collaboration with Electrify America will ensure a seamless ownership experience for our customers with convenient access to an extensive coast-to-coast charging network while supporting a solid foundation for additional all-electric models to come.”

Additionally, the press release notes that the EQS will launch with Plug&Charge technology, so owners won't need to use an app to initiate the charging session. They can just pull up, plug in and the car will communicate with the charging station and authenticate the session.

To date, only the Porsche Taycan and Ford Mustang Mach-E are utilizing Plug&Charge, but more vehicles will soon follow. Electrify America is currently the only EV charging network to enable Plug&Charge for its retail customers.

Electrify America has already announced similar charging agreements with 12 other automakers, including Volkswagen, Porsche, Harley Davidson, Ford, Fisker, Lucid, Audi, and Jeep.