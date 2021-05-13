The all-new, all-electric and extremely luxurious Mercedes-Benz EQS has officially entered production at Factory 56 in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany.

The production of the EQS was integrated into ongoing series production of Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan, the long-wheelbase version and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. All models, with different powertrains, on the same production line.

"Due to maximum flexibility, the assembly of different models and drive types on one line is possible. The processes and equipment in the production hall of Factory 56 can therefore be precisely adapted to the requirements of the EQS electric model. This becomes clear, for example, in the "Fullflex Marriage", whereby the vehicle body is connected to the drive system. The marriage in Factory 56 consists of several modular stations." "Different powertrain variants can thus be connected to the respective vehicle bodies on the same line. Efficiency in production has also been significantly increased - which is partly due to the high level of digitalization. EQS production and development follow a new concept: product development and production of Mercedes-Benz are becoming even more digital and intelligent."

At first, Mercedes-Benz will offer the versions with 107.8 kWh battery (usable capacity) - EQS 450+ RWD and EQS 580 4MATIC. There will be also a 90 kWh battery version as well as a performance version with an output of 560 kW.

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces:

up to 770 km (479 miles) of WLTP range

two battery versions:

107.8 kWh of usable battery capacity (12 modules, about 9 kWh each)

90 kWh of usable battery capacity (10 modules)

lithium-ion cells (pouch cells or hard-case/prismatic cells), NCM 811 chemistry

400-volt architecture (396 V nominal)

EQS 450+ RWD: 6.2 seconds

EQS 580 4MATIC AWD: 4.3 seconds

top speed of 210 km/h (131 mph)

powertrain options:

EQS 450+ rear-wheel drive (single motor): 245 kW and 568 Nm

EQS 580 4MATIC all-wheel drive (dual motor): 385 kW (255 kW rear and 135 kW front) and 855 Nm

performance version : 560 kW in the future

both motors are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM)

peak regenerative brake up to 290 kW (580 4MATIC) or 186 kW (450+)

Charging time (107.8 kWh): 5 hours at 22 kW AC, 10 hours at 11 kW AC

Charging time (107.8 kWh): 5 hours at 22 kW AC, 10 hours at 11 kW AC DC fast charging: up to 200 kW;

10-80% SOC in 31 minutes

up to 280-300 km (174-186 miles) of WLTP range to be replenished in just 15 minutes

Plug & Charge feature

Length/width/height (USA): 5265/1926/1513

Boot capacity, VDA: 610-1770 L

Weight in roadworthy condition: 2480 kg (EQS 450+); 2585 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)

Payload: 465-545 kg (EQS 450+); 475-550 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)

Perm. gross vehicle weight: 2945-3025 kg (EQS 450+); 3060-3135 (EQS 580 4MATIC)

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces (preliminary):

