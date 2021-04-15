The Mercedes-Benz EQS official presentation had few surprises left after the German automaker revealed it is more efficient than a Tesla Model S, on par with the Lucid Air. We were waiting for its looks, dimensions, and an explanation on why it does not have a frunk. We can now disclose everything and tell you the frunk died to ensure passengers breathe clean air. The Energizing Air Control Plus system demands a lot of room under the hood.

As the video above shows, the HEPA filter it uses to purify the air is massive: 596 millimeters wide (23.5 inches), 412 mm (16.2 in) tall, and 40 mm (1.6 in) thick. Although the Energizing Air Control Plus is optional, it would be weird to have a frunk in less expensive derivatives and not on the ones that present the gigantic air purifier.

According to Mercedes-Benz, EQS units equipped with it can prevent 99.65 percent of particulate material of all sizes from entering the cabin. With 600 grams of activated carbon, it has an adsorption area equivalent to 150 football fields and a cleaning capacity of 9.82 dm³ (liters, or 2.6 gallons).

Another factor not to have a frunk was the advanced A-pillar, necessary to create what Mercedes-Benz names a seamless hood. The idea is part of what Mercedes-Benz calls “The Bow,” a continuous arched line that allowed the luxury sedan to become the most aerodynamic production vehicle ever, with a drag coefficient of 0.20. We will love to discover if this is a regular hood, a clamshell – similar to that in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – or even if it has one. It should – at least to replace the HEPA filter.

Regarding the looks of the car, Mercedes-Benz revealed the EQS with a fancy two-tone painting that curiously breaks the seamless design the company seems to be so proud of. Mercedes-Benz named this design strategy as Sensual Purity, with “reduced joints and seamless transitions.”

The EQS is 5.22 m long, 1.93 m wide, and 1.51 m tall, with a wheelbase of 3.21 m. The luggage compartment holds 610 liters (21.5 cubic feet) of cargo. That can increase to 1,770 l (62.5 cubic feet) if you fold down the rear seats.

The car will be slightly longer in the US: 5.27 m, probably due to legal requirements for the bumpers. It will initially offer two versions: the EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC, both with the same 396V battery pack with 107.8 kWh of usable energy.

Mercedes-Benz offers ten years of 250,000 km of warranty on this battery pack, which would present a new generation of cells with higher energy density. Sadly, the company did not disclose how much more energy it packs. The only technical reference to this new battery is that it limited cobalt content to 10 percent.

Although the voltage is not as high as in the Porsche Taycan (800V) or in the Lucid Air (900V), the company said this battery pack could stand 200 kW of DC charging. The Taycan gets 225 kW, while the Lucid supports up to 300 kW.

As the derivative names make clear, one of the differences is that the 450+ is a rear-wheel-drive car, and the 580 4MATIC is AWD. The additional motor increases the curb weight of the 580 4MATIC to 2,585 kg () from the 2,480 kg the 450+ presents.

However, there’s more: the 450+ gets 245 kW (329 hp), and the 580 4MATIC counts on 385 kW (516 hp). Both cars have a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph), but the AWD derivative is faster from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph): 4.3 seconds instead of 6.2 s. Mercedes-Benz plans to have a 560 kW (751 hp) version of the EQS. We would not doubt it to be called Mercedes-AMG.

Another advantage of the flagship EQS is that it has an energy recovery capacity of 290 kW, while the RWD version gets 186 kW. That’s what an additional PSM (permanent magnet synchronous motor) offers.

The drivers will be able to select four recovery modes through the paddle shifters on the steering wheel: D+, for more regeneration, D, D-, and DAuto, which intelligently controls energy recovery with the aid of ECO Assist and considers data such as topography and traffic.

One of the most interesting things about the EQS is not properly related to being electric but to pure mechanics. Its rear wheels can steer up to 4.5 degrees. Optionally, owners can get them to turn 10 degrees, which gives this massive car a turning circle of just 10.9 m (35.8 feet). For you to compare, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf has the same turning circle.

The EV portion of this feature is that owners will be able to order a tighter turning circle (and more rear-wheel turning) through an over-the-air update. It is not clear if the automatic comfort door – which opens to all occupants as they approach the car – will also be available with a simple update or if it will require different hardware.

With its dedicated platform and luxury touches to many other aspects, such as the sound system, Mercedes-Benz finally has a credible contender in the electric car market. If it goes well, it will help to fund many more.