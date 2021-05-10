Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new all-electric EQT Concept (near-series-production), which previews the upcoming premium small van for families and private customers. It will have its conventional, T-Class counterpart, just like the larger EQV and V-Class.

Commercial customers, on the other hand, will be able to buy conventional or electric Citan/eCitan models. All of those small vans are a result of a partnership with Renault (check the new Kangoo/Kangoo E-TECH Electric).

The Mercedes-Benz EQT willo be available as a 5- or 7-seater, with a generous luggage compartment and sliding doors on both sides. The design clearly fits into the EQ lineup, it's just smaller and less expensive than the EQV.

"The Concept EQT (length/width/height: 4,945/1,863/1,826 millimetres) features sliding doors on both sides with a particularly large opening so that both full-sized individual seats in the third row can be reached without difficulty. Three child seats can be fitted next to each other in the second row of seats. A panoramic roof with a starscape lasered into it floods the interior with light. The vehicle's elegant bottle design which tapers from the front to the rear makes the vehicle appear longer. The steeply sloping rear with a comfortable, vertical tailgate and window provides for a particularly spacious load compartment. If more space is required, the third-row seats can be folded or removed completely, leaving sufficient space for a pram, a transport box for dogs and other leisure equipment."

Market launch of the T-Class is scheduled for 2022 (electric version to follow), while the electric eCitan will be introduced later this year.

We don't know any EV-related specs, although one of the images shows the instrument cluster with an expected range of 265 km (165 miles). It's interesting because the Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric has received exactly the same WLTP range target, using a 44 kWh battery.

Only time will tell what the battery size and range of the EQT will.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said: