The upcoming Lucid Air and Tesla Model S might not be the most direct competitors, since the Lucid targets the luxury segment while Tesla is more into higher-volume, although there is a strong rivalry between the two companies on the technology level.

Let's take a look at the top-of-the-line electric cars from Lucid and Tesla and crunch some numbers.

For the sake of comparison, we will put side-by-side the highest range and the highest performance versions, for which data is available. In the case of range, it will be 19" wheel version cars, while in the case of performance versions, it will be 21" wheel version cars.

Lucid Air Dream Edition Range vs Tesla Model S Long Range AWD

In terms of EPA range, there is a huge disproportion between the Lucid Air Range and Tesla Model S Long Range AWD, which for almost a decade used to be the undisputed range king. Times have changed and now Lucid Air offers 520 miles (838 km), which is 28% more according to the EPA (on the highway the difference might be even bigger - 34%).

The range of more than 500 miles is so high that in most cases, Lucid Air drivers will never use anything aside from home or destination charging.

We actually don't know exactly what the battery capacity is for both cars. Tesla plays its games, not disclosing any numbers (and they can change from version to version without any notice), while Lucid says 113 kWh. However, our estimates and EPA data suggest that the total battery capacity is higher.

The reason for that is simple, the 13% or so difference in battery capacity, and 4% percent difference in efficiency would not be enough to provide 28% more range. A 120-125 kWh total and 113 kWh useable would be more likely, but we might be wrong.

In terms of acceleration, the Lucid Air Range is quicker than Tesla Model S LR AWD, thanks to close to 39% higher peak power output (both cars are dual-motor, all-wheel-drive). The top speed is also higher.

Finally, looking at the price, the limited Dream Edition is way more expensive than the regular Tesla Model S, this is why in the following table we will check the Grand Touring version.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 113 kWh 13% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 520 mi

(837 km) 28.4% 405 mi

(652 km) City 520.8 mi

(838 km) 24% 420 mi

(676 km) Highway 520 mi

(837 km) 34.1% 387.7 mi

(624 km) Specs 0-60 mph 2.7 s -12.9% 3.1 s Top speed 168 mph

(270 km/h) 8.4% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 695 kW 39.3% 499 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) 4.2% 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km) City 126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi (166 Wh/km) 1.6% 124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km) Highway 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) 8.7% 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $169,000 87.8% $89,990 Dest. Charge +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $161,500 77.1% $91,190

Lucid Air Grand Touring vs Tesla Model S Long Range AWD

The range, efficiency and battery comparison is similar. The Lucid Air Grand Touring is marginally quicker than Tesla Model S LR AWD. Despite a $30,000 lower price tag than the Dream Edition, it remains significantly more expensive than Tesla.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 113 kWh* 13% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 516 mi

(830 km) 27.4% 405 mi

(652 km) City 512.1 mi

(824 km) 21.9% 420 mi

(676 km) Highway 520.5 mi

(837 km) 34.3% 387.7 mi

(624 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3 s -3.2% 3.1 s Top speed 168 mph

(270 km/h) 8.4% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 596 kW 19.4% 499 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km) 9.2% 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km) City 130 MPGe: 259 Wh/mi (161 Wh/km) 4.8% 124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km) Highway 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) 14.8% 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $139,000 54.5% $89,990 Dest. Charge +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $131,500 44.2% $91,190

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance vs Tesla Model S Plaid

Finally, the comparison of the top-of-the-line performance versions - Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance vs Tesla Model S Plaid.

In terms of acceleration and top speed, there is no match for the Tesla Model S Plaid. However, the Lucid Air is also an exceptionally high-performance vehicle.

The efficiency and range of both models are affected by the 21" wheels as well as high power drive units, but the relative difference is similar to previous comparisons - about 30% more range for Lucid.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 113 kWh 13% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 451 mi

(726 km) 29.6% 348 mi

(560 km) City 448.6 mi

(722 km) 26.8% 353.7 mi

(569 km) Highway 453.2 mi

(729 km) 32.9% 341 mi

(549 km) Specs 0-60 mph 2.5 s 25.6% 1.99 s* Top speed 168 mph

(270 km/h) -16% 200 mph

(322 km/h) Peak power 828 kW 8.9% 760 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) 9.9% 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) City 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) 7.8% 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) Highway 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) 12.1% 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $169,000 25.7% $134,490 Dest. Charge +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $161,500 19% $135,690

A separate topic would be the fast charging capability, but this one first needs to be researched (the Tesla Model S Plaid was tested, but the Lucid Air was not - its peak is 300 kW).

The conclusion is that if performance is the top priority, the Tesla Model S Plaid might be the better choice. If range is the top priority, then the Lucid Air is better, but the range, efficiency and luxury approach has a significant cost associated with it.

Things might become more interesting once Lucid introduces less expensive versions - Air Touring ($95,000) and Air Pure ($77,400), which should have a range of 406 miles (653 km) - on par with Tesla Model S LR AWD, at a similar or lower MSRP. This chapter needs to be written still... meanwhile the Mercedes-Benz EQS is coming too.