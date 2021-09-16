Lucid Group has announced the official EPA range ratings for several first versions of the Lucid Air luxury sedan, which is expected to enter the U.S. market later this year.

The results are spectacularly high. The top of the line Lucid Air Dream Edition Range with 19" wheels has a range of 520 miles (837 km)! That's the first rating beyond 500 miles, and it's more than 100 miles above the Tesla Model S Long Range (currently at 405 miles/652 km).

The Performance version of the car - Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance - with the same wheel size gets 471 miles (758 km), while the less expensive Lucid Air Grand Touring is above 500 miles: 516 miles (830 km).

"Lucid Air Dream Edition R is the longest-range electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA; Lucid Air Dream Edition P and Lucid Air Grand Touring also achieve EPA ranges far beyond any other EV."

Lucid provides also results for 21" wheel size and as it turns out, all six configurations are in the top six longest-range electric cars on the market right now.

"Taken as a whole, these Lucid Air models now occupy the top six positions for overall EPA range ratings among all EVs, as well as the highest MPGe ratings in the Large vehicle class"

Lucid Air EPA range

Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") - 520 miles (837 km) and 933 hp

and 933 hp Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") - 481 miles (774 km) and 933 hp

and 933 hp Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") - 471 miles (758 km) and 1,111 hp

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") - 451 miles (726 km) and 1,111 hp

and 1,111 hp Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") - and 1,111 hp Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") - 516 miles (830 km) and 800 hp

and 800 hp Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") - 469 miles (755 km) and 800 hp

The battery capacity of Lucid Air is about 113 kWh.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group said:

“I’m delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid’s world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack. Our race-proven 900V battery and BMS technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox technology endow Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy. The next generation EV has truly arrived!”

Well, that's quite an achievement for Lucid and a great milestone for the EV industry, which a decade ago was struggling to even offer a mainstream BEV model with 100-150 miles of real-world range. Now the mainstream is going 200-250 miles, while the high-end enjoys results up to two times higher.