Volkswagen has announced that the initial range estimations for the upcoming dual motor, all-wheel-drive versions of the ID.4 were officially confirmed by EPA.
The Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro has an EPA range (Combined) of 249 miles (401 km), while the ID.4 AWD Pro S trim is 240 miles (386 km). All the ID.4 in the U.S. are equipped with the 82 kWh battery (about 77 kWh usable) and can recharge at up to 125 kW.
The range difference between the AWD and RWD versions is about 4%. Not much. That's because the additional 80 kW front motor is an asynchronous type (without magnets), which does not add much loss when idle. The main workhorse is the rear 150 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.
In Europe, the ID.4 AWD is sold as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and it's quite efficient.
Let's see the comparison:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro
|RWD
|82
|260 mi
(418 km)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S
|RWD
|82
|250 mi
(402 km)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro
|AWD
|82
|249 mi
(401 km)
|5.7
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S
|AWD
|82
|240 mi
(386 km)
The price difference between the AWD and RWD is $3,680. That makes the Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro the least expensive electric all-wheel-drive car on the market.
A very important element of the ID.4's competitiveness is the eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit..
Additionally, Volkswagen adds three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro
|$39,995
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$33,690
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S
|$44,495
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$38,190
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro
|$43,675
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$37,370
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S
|$48,175
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$41,870
For those who would like to compare the AWD and RWD ID.4 (the same trim levels) we have two more comparisons.
ID.4 AWD Pro vs ID.4 Pro
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|RWD
|Battery
|82 kWh
|0%
|82 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|249 mi
(401 km)
|-4.2%
|260 mi
(418 km)
|City
|278.5 mi
(448 km)
|Highway
|237.1 mi
(381 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|5.7 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|220 kW
|46.7%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|-2%
|99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
|City
|102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
|-4.7%
|107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
|Highway
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
|-1.1%
|91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$43,675
|9.2%
|$39,995
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,195
|+$1,195
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$37,370
|10.9%
|$33,690
ID.4 AWD Pro S vs ID.4 Pro S
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|RWD
|Battery
|82 kWh
|0%
|82 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|240 mi
(386 km)
|-4%
|250 mi
(402 km)
|City
|266.8 mi
(429 km)
|Highway
|230.2 mi
(370 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|Top speed
|Peak power
|220 kW
|46.7%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
|-4.1%
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|City
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
|-5.8%
|104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
|Highway
|88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi (238 Wh/km)
|-1.1%
|89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$48,175
|8.3%
|$44,495
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,195
|+$1,195
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$41,870
|9.6%
|$38,190
