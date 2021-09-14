Volkswagen has announced that the initial range estimations for the upcoming dual motor, all-wheel-drive versions of the ID.4 were officially confirmed by EPA.

The Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro has an EPA range (Combined) of 249 miles (401 km), while the ID.4 AWD Pro S trim is 240 miles (386 km). All the ID.4 in the U.S. are equipped with the 82 kWh battery (about 77 kWh usable) and can recharge at up to 125 kW.

The range difference between the AWD and RWD versions is about 4%. Not much. That's because the additional 80 kW front motor is an asynchronous type (without magnets), which does not add much loss when idle. The main workhorse is the rear 150 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.

In Europe, the ID.4 AWD is sold as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and it's quite efficient.

Let's see the comparison:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro RWD 82 260 mi

(418 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S RWD 82 250 mi

(402 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro AWD 82 249 mi

(401 km) 5.7 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S AWD 82 240 mi

(386 km)

The price difference between the AWD and RWD is $3,680. That makes the Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro the least expensive electric all-wheel-drive car on the market.

A very important element of the ID.4's competitiveness is the eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit..

Additionally, Volkswagen adds three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro $39,995 +$1,195 $7,500 $33,690 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $44,495 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,190 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro $43,675 +$1,195 $7,500 $37,370 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S $48,175 +$1,195 $7,500 $41,870

For those who would like to compare the AWD and RWD ID.4 (the same trim levels) we have two more comparisons.

ID.4 AWD Pro vs ID.4 Pro

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

[B] Drive AWD RWD Battery 82 kWh 0% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 249 mi

(401 km) -4.2% 260 mi

(418 km) City 278.5 mi

(448 km) Highway 237.1 mi

(381 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.7 s Top speed Peak power 220 kW 46.7% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) -2% 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) City 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) -4.7% 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km) Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) -1.1% 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $43,675 9.2% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,195 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $37,370 10.9% $33,690

ID.4 AWD Pro S vs ID.4 Pro S