The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, unveiled three weeks ago as the first model of the new performance-oriented GTX subbrand is now available to order in the first European countries.

In Germany, it starts from €50,415 ($61,380) before incentives, but customers being able to apply for a (net) subsidy of 7,500 euros, so effectively it's more like €42,915 ($52,250).

In the U.S. there will be no GTX, as the all-wheel-drive version will be just another option for the ID.4 (it cost $3,680).

The customer delivers in Europe are expected in Summer 2021.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX (2021)

The ID.4 GTX is equipped with the same 82 kWh battery (77 kWh net) as the regular rear-wheel drive ID.4 model. It will have a range of about 480 km (298 miles) under the WLTP test cycle and the pack will charge at the same maximum rate of up to 125 kW.

The main difference in the GTX is the addition of the front induction motor to the existing 150 kW permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear for the total peak system output of 220 kW. It's enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds.

Besides upgraded performances, the ID.4 GTX offers also sportier design:

"The design of the ID.4 GTX underscores its extraordinary character, combining driving pleasure with a robust look. The familiar light strip at the front has been combined with powerful, dynamic elements – in particular, the three honeycomb elements that form the daytime running lights. They convey the vehicle’s sporty character even when it is stationary and establish a connection to the Golf GTI. Alongside the newly designed bumpers, the eye-catching elements at the rear include the 3D LED tail light clusters with brake lights that form an X."

Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at the Volkswagen brand said:

“The ID.4 GTX is our first all-electric high-performance model under the GTX label. It offers practical good sense combined with driving pleasure. The ID.4 GTX is as sporty as a GTI, as comfortable as an SUV and as sustainable as the other members of the ID. family. And with the GTX we are once more accelerating our ‘Way to Zero’ – to make Volkswagen net carbon-neutral by 2050.”

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX specs:

up to 480 km (298 miles) of WLTP range

82 kWh battery (77 kWh net usable)

0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.2 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph); electronically limited

dual motor all-wheel drive

150 kW permanently excited synchronous machine in the rear and an asynchronous electric motor in the front

peak system output of 220 kW (299 PS)

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW (three-phase)

DC fast charging: up to 125 kW

can replenish up to 300 km (186 miles) of range in 30 minutes

can replenish up to 300 km (186 miles) of range in 30 minutes

Length 4,582 mm (180 inches)

Width 1,852 mm (73 inches)

Height 1,616 mm (64 inches)

Wheelbase 2,765 mm (109 inches)

Drag Coefficient 0.29 Cd

Cargo Capacity 543 - 1,575 liters (19 - 56 cubic feet)

