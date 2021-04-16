Volkswagen announced today a new performance GTX label, which will apply to sporty top-of-the-range electric models of the ID. family.

The company is already using various three-letter labels/brands, like the GTI or GTE, so the GTX will be basically the performance sign for electric cars. The GTX models are expected to offer "excellent driving fun for a wide range of customers.".

Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Marketing and Sales at the Volkswagen brand said:

"The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure. Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive, but complement each other intelligently."

The first GTX model in the Volkswagen lineup will be the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX. Its world premiere is scheduled for April 28, 2021.

New “Traction” driving mode

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will be, of course, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version. Besides the standard control system that utilizes one or two motors depending on the situation, the GTX will have also a new “Traction” driving mode with both motors "permanently activated."

It's quite interesting because normally the motors are powered within a few milliseconds anyway, which would not even be noticed. We guess that by "permanently activated" Volkswagen means a different - more performance/fun-oriented - control of the drive units (instead of a focus solely on safety and efficiency).

"The GTX models are particularly impressive when it comes to performance and design. An additional electric motor on the front axle brings the all-wheel drive into the ID. family designed for maximum efficiency. The additional motor switches on intelligently within a few milliseconds when very high performance or strong traction are required. In the new “Traction” driving mode, it is even permanently activated."

Among other changes Volkswagen hints at minor details: