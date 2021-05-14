The WLTP range is 211-213 miles (339-343 km).
Volkswagen has introduced in the UK new entry-level versions of the ID.4 model, equipped with a smaller 52 kWh battery (usable capacity), compared to the initial 77 kWh battery (82 kWh total).
There are two new powertrain versions with that battery: Pure - 109 kW (148 PS)/220 Nm and Pure Performance - 125 kW (170 PS)/310 Nm. Both are available with two new City or Style trim levels.
Depending on the version, the WLTP range of the 52 kWh version is 211-213 miles (339-343 km).
Initially, there was only Pro Performance that is 150 kW (204 PS)/310 Nm and 77 kWh battery (82 kWh total), available in four trim levels: 1ST Edition, Life, Family and Max.
Thanks to a smaller battery option, Volkswagen is able to lower the prices of the ID.4 and the City Pure version is even cheap enough to catch onto the lowered plug-in car grant of £2,500 with price cap of £35,000.
"These latest trims fit below the existing ones in the ID.4 line-up, with the City Pure having the additional bonus of being eligible for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant, thus starting at an eye-catching £32,150 OTR (with PIVG deducted). The City Pure Performance is priced at £36,030, the Style Pure at £38,150 and the Style Pure Performance at £39,530 (all OTR, recommended prices)."
That should spark more interest in the ID.4. In the not too far future, the lineup will be expanded also by the all-wheel-drive GTX version.
Entry-level Volkswagen ID.4 Specs In The UK
More about the City trim:
"...standard-fit features including LED headlights and tail lights, 10-colour ambient lighting throughout the car’s interior – which complements Volkswagen’s ID. Light communication interface – and a 10-inch Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system. Driver assistance systems for the entry-level ID.4 are a particular strength for the model, with Front Assist, Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control all fitted as standard, in addition to convenience-boosting assistance features like traffic sign recognition, a rain sensor and parking sensors front and rear."
The Style is a design-focused trim (above the City):
"...18-inch Falun alloy wheels, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, a front LED light strip between each headlight and the front Volkswagen roundel, 3D-design LED tail lights with dynamic turn signal, and illuminated door handle recesses, while the car’s windows from the B-pillar backwards are tinted.
Inside, the ID.4 Style gains a suite of comfort, convenience and practicality features, including 3-zone Climatronic climate control and a luggage net for the load area, while easy access is provided by a keyless locking and starting system. A rear-view camera is also standard-fit for the Style, as part of its Assistance Package."
