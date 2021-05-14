Volkswagen has introduced in the UK new entry-level versions of the ID.4 model, equipped with a smaller 52 kWh battery (usable capacity), compared to the initial 77 kWh battery (82 kWh total).

There are two new powertrain versions with that battery: Pure - 109 kW (148 PS)/220 Nm and Pure Performance - 125 kW (170 PS)/310 Nm. Both are available with two new City or Style trim levels.

Depending on the version, the WLTP range of the 52 kWh version is 211-213 miles (339-343 km).

Initially, there was only Pro Performance that is 150 kW (204 PS)/310 Nm and 77 kWh battery (82 kWh total), available in four trim levels: 1ST Edition, Life, Family and Max.

Thanks to a smaller battery option, Volkswagen is able to lower the prices of the ID.4 and the City Pure version is even cheap enough to catch onto the lowered plug-in car grant of £2,500 with price cap of £35,000.

"These latest trims fit below the existing ones in the ID.4 line-up, with the City Pure having the additional bonus of being eligible for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant, thus starting at an eye-catching £32,150 OTR (with PIVG deducted). The City Pure Performance is priced at £36,030, the Style Pure at £38,150 and the Style Pure Performance at £39,530 (all OTR, recommended prices)."

That should spark more interest in the ID.4. In the not too far future, the lineup will be expanded also by the all-wheel-drive GTX version.

Entry-level Volkswagen ID.4 Specs In The UK

More about the City trim:

"...standard-fit features including LED headlights and tail lights, 10-colour ambient lighting throughout the car’s interior – which complements Volkswagen’s ID. Light communication interface – and a 10-inch Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system. Driver assistance systems for the entry-level ID.4 are a particular strength for the model, with Front Assist, Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control all fitted as standard, in addition to convenience-boosting assistance features like traffic sign recognition, a rain sensor and parking sensors front and rear."

The Style is a design-focused trim (above the City):