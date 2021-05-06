Volkswagen has confirmed two additional electric models (on top of the ID.4) that will be produced at the Emden plant in Germany: ID.Vizzion and ID.Space Vizzion.

The factory currently produces Volkswagen Passat, Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake models and since 2020 is in a process of conversion to handle electric cars.

The first EV that will be produced in Emden is the Volkswagen ID.4 (from the first half of 2022), as an additional location to Zwickau.

The production version of the ID.Vizzion (sedan) and ID.Space Vizzion (station wagon/estate) concepts shown respectively in 2018 and 2019 will be produced from 2023. The localization of Vizzion EVs in Emden was expected at least since 2019.

The Passat, Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake will continue to be produced in Emden in the transitional period (probably several years), but ultimately, the factory will become 100% electric. Passat will be moved to Bratislava, Slovakia (Skoda is moving production of the Superb from Kvasiny, Czechia).

"For the production of the electric vehicles, six new production halls and logistics buildings are being built on the 4,300,000 square meter factory site. Until Emden becomes a pure electrical works, the site will continue to produce the Passat, Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake models in a transitional phase of several years." "The core of the renovation in Emden is the new assembly hall for e-vehicles, which also includes a battery store. In the approximately 60,000 square meter hall, efficient LED lighting technology with daylight properties as well as modern conveyor technology, ergonomic workplaces and fully automated manufacturing processes show the future-oriented and sustainable production in the automotive industry." "For the production of the MEB platform designed for electric vehicles, a 25,000 square meter body shop was built within ten months. Around 450 systems will be used here. The hall is connected to the existing body shop by a 150 meter long conveyor bridge. In addition to the modernization of the existing paint shop, a "bi-color hall" for black painting the vehicle roofs was handed over in January of this year. In addition, the logistics structure of the plant will be expanded to include state-of-the-art, automated processes: In the future, a new high-bay warehouse and a small parts warehouse will complement the scope of logistics." - via Google Translate

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion specs:

range og up to 590 km (367 miles) WLTP or 300 miles (483 km) EPA

or 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable)

battery (77 kWh usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds (5.0 seconds to 60 mph)

(5.0 seconds to 60 mph) all-wheel drive (there will be also rear-wheel-drive option)

system output of up to 250 kW (with 205 kW rear motor and 75 kW front motor)

based on MEB platform

drag coefficient of 0.24

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion specs: