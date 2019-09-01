Volkswagen has confirmed a €1 billion investment in the Emden location, which will be heavily modernized and get new halls to produce all-electric cars based on MEB-platform.

The site is expected to start BEV production in late 2021, but it's not yet known which ID. model(s) will be produced there.

The Zwickau (also in Germany) plant is set for ID.3 and probably also I.D. CROZZ, while I.D. BUZZ is expected in Hanover.

Since Emden is engaged in Passat Variant, Passat Limousine and Arteon production, the rational choice might be an all-electric I.D. VIZZION.

The new small and affordable BEV, on a smaller version of the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB), is expected in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The only other production-bound concept from the ID. family is ID. ROOMZZ SUV.

Volkswagen ID. family of concepts:

ID. (hatchback ID.3)

ID. CROZZ (SUV & Coupe)

ID. BUZZ (and ID. BUZZ CARGO)

ID. VIZZION

ID. BUGGY

ID. R

ID. ROOMZZ

Source: Volkswagen Germany via electrive.com