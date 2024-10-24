Americans have a thing for big, beefy trucks and SUVs and in a few years, they might have two new ones to pick from, thanks to a legendary nameplate: Scout Motors.

When the Volkswagen Group acquired Navistar in 2021 (successor to International Harvester which created the first Scout vehicles in the 1960s), it saw a real opportunity with the brand. Scout EVs are expected to have truly American personalities with a focus on off-road capability.

And they will have one thing many EVs don't in today's world: actual physical buttons. A rare find in today's minimalist touchscreen-dominated cabins.

Scout EVs will be made right here in the U.S. at an upcoming $2 billion plant in South Carolina. While the EVs themselves are years away—maybe 2027 or 2028—we're expecting to see some concepts today at Scout's inaugural event. As always, InsideEVs is reporting from the ground, so stick around for all the updates.

You can watch the live stream above starting at 5 p.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. CDT.