Scout Motors made a big splash in Nashville on Thursday, revealing its first-ever electric vehicle concepts, the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck. The two models are going to be available in both battery-electric (BEV) and extended-range hybrid (EREV) configurations when they enter production in 2027.

The brand announced on Thursday that both the Traveler and Terra will start at under $60,000 before factoring in incentives, destination fees or taxes. With incentives, the base model SUV will start as low as $50,000, while the truck starts at $51,500, Scout says.

Reservations open today at $100 (fully refundable) for both body styles and energy systems on Scout's website.

The fully electric Scouts are expected to deliver 350 miles of range whereas the EREVs could be bonafide long-distance road trippers with more than 500 miles of range. Both models have proper off-road DNA, with a body-on-frame chassis, solid rear axle and front and rear mechanical locking differentials. They will be available in quad-motor, one-motor-per-wheel configurations, too.

Production isn't due until 2027, so expect these prices to change over time. Nonetheless, it gives us an idea of the segment Scout is targeting. From purely a price point of view, the Traveler may lock horns with the Cadillac Lyriq, which starts at $58,595 and the Kia EV9 which starts at $55,000. It may also compete with the upcoming $72,000 Jeep Wagoneer S. But its more direct rivals will be internal-combustion off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco and Toyota 4Runner. All three often transact above $50,000, with high-end versions going for even more.

If Scout hits that price, the Traveler will slot perfectly between the $76,000 Rivian R1S and the upcoming Rivian R2 which is expected to start at $45,000. The Terra pickup truck, other the other hand, will go head-to-head with the Ford F-150 Lightning which starts at $63,000 before taxes and fees. It could also be a cheaper alternative to the Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV or the Tesla Cybertruck, all of which have a higher starting price. But again, it's hard to say what any of these vehicles will cost in 2027.

By offering both EVs and EREVs, Scout is responding to the uneven growth in the broader EV market. Hybrid sales have taken off in recent months and EVs are growing as well, but not at the same growth rate automakers once expected. If Scout's plans materialize, it will likely be in a position to serve both hybrid and BEV buyers.

Several automakers including the Hyundai Motor Group are expected to launch EREVs in the U.S. in the second half of this decade. EREVs have fuel tanks and engines like gas cars, but the engine is used solely to power an on-board generator which recharges a battery that powers the motors connected to the wheels.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is an EREV and so is the BYD Shark, the Chinese automaker's first truck that recently launched in Mexico. Here's a detailed explainer on how EREVs exactly work.

The Volkswagen Group resurrected the iconic American brand after it bought Navistar in 2021, which was the successor of International Harvester which produced Scout off-roaders between 1961 and 1980. Now it has grand plans to relaunch into the U.S. market and we'll keep a close eye on how that progresses.