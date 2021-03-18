The British government announced today an update to the plug-in car, van and truck grant, which are targeted at more affordable models.

The plan was to lower the grants and the price cap to support only the less expensive models. A side effect of that will be that the scheme’s funding will last longer.

Over the past 10 years, since 2011, when the plug-in car grant was introduced, the government has provided close to £1.3 billion in plug-in vehicle grant funding. Purchase of more than 285,000 was supported (on average, over £4,500 per vehicle).

Plug-In Car Grant - up to £2,500

From March 18, 2021, the Plug-In Car Grant is 35% of the purchase price, up to £2,500 (€2,924 / $3,492) and the cost must be less than £35,000 (the recommended retail price (RRP), and includes VAT and delivery fees). Previously it was £500 more with a price cap of £50,000.

Because of the requirement of at least 112km (70 miles) of all-electric range and CO2 emissions of less than 50 g/km, only all-electric models qualify (there are basically no plug-in hybrids with such a high range, especially in the required price range).

According to the government, most of the BEV models will still qualify:

"The number of electric car models priced under £35,000 has increased by almost 50% since 2019 and more than half the models currently on the market will still be eligible for the grant, including spacious family cars, such as the Hyundai Kona 39kWh and the MG ZS EV. Government measures to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles are also working, with nearly 11% of new cars sold in 2020 having a plug. This was up from just over 3% in 2019 – and battery electric car sales almost tripled over that same period."

Because the tax subsidies are still strong, we would not expect any big impact on the plug-in market.

Other Plug-in grants: