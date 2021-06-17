Volkswagen introduces the all-wheel drive version of the ID.4 in the U.S., which will be available in two trims - Pro and Pro S.

The Volkswagen ID.4 AWD is equipped with two electric motors - a 150 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor on the rear axle (common in all ID.4) and an additional 80 kW asynchronous electric motor on the front axle for a total system output of 220 kW.

In Europe, the ID.4 AWD is sold as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and it's quite efficient.

Thanks to the increased power, the ID.4 AWD will be able to do 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds (AWD Pro).

Another improvement is that it will be allowed to tow 2,700 pounds (1,224 kg) when using a braked trailer, compared to 2,200 pounds (997 kg) in RWD versions.

The ID.4 AWD comes with a standard tow hitch and electrically heated windshield, but other than that, the equipment is the same as in the corresponding ID.4 RWD Pro and Pro S trims.

Range

The 82 kWh battery pack (77 kWh usable) is the same in all versions, but the range in ID.4 is a bit lower: 249 miles (401 km) EPA-estimated in the case of ID.4 AWD Pro, and expected 240 miles (386 km) in the case of ID.4 AWD Pro S.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro RWD 82 260 mi

(418 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S RWD 82 250 mi

(402 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro AWD 82 249 mi*

(401 km) 5.7 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S

AWD 82 240 mi*

(386 km)

Prices

The prices are quite interesting as the ID.4 AWD starts at $43,675 (+$1,195 DST), which after deducting t$e 7,500 federal tax credit brings us to $37,370.

Volkswagen notes that this is now the lowest starting MSRP for an all-wheel-drive battery-electric vehicle in the United States. Previously the least expensive was the Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD, starting at $45,595 (+$1,100 DS) and $39,195 effectively (including the $7,500 tax credit).

The better equipped Pro S trim costs $4,500 more. It has also an optional Gradient package: 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and further design differentiators.