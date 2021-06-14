Bjørn Nyland recently had the first chance to test the all-new all-wheel-drive version of the Volkswagen ID.4, which in Europe is offered as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

The results from the range test are quite interesting as the ID.4 GTX almost matched the WLTP rating of up to 480 km (298 miles) and was able to cover a similar distance on a single charge as the rear-wheel-drive ID.4.

The tested ID.4 GTX was equipped with 21" Pirelli Scorpion tires and driven in nice weather (although there was a little bit of rain during one of the two tests).

Overall, it's a very efficient AWD car that covered 456 km (283 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) and 330 km (205 miles) at 456 km (283 miles).

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX (AWD)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 456 km (283 miles)

energy consumption of 160 Wh/km (257 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 75 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 22°C

21" Pirelli Scorpion

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 330 km (205 miles) ; down 28%

; down 28% energy consumption of 221 Wh/km (356 Wh/mile); up 38%

used battery capacity: 74.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 24°C

21" Pirelli Scorpion

The results are almost equal to the Volkswagen ID.4, although there were some differences in conditions. The ID.4 was on 20" wheels and at lower temperatures.

The secret to a similar range and efficiency (both cars are equipped with the same battery) probably lies in the dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that uses a permanently excited synchronous machine in the rear and an asynchronous (induction) electric motor in the front.

The front motor (without magnets) does not add much loss if not powered, which means that on the highway, it's just a rear-wheel-drive car with a heavier front.

Volkswagen ID.4 1ST 82 kWh (RWD)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 449 km (279 miles)

energy consumption of 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 75 kWh

temperature of 15°C

20" Hankook evo3

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 297 km (184 miles) ; down 34%

; down 34% energy consumption of 251 Wh/km (404 Wh/mile); up 50%

used battery capacity: 74.6 kWh

temperature of 9°C

20" Hankook evo3

