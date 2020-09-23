According to the most recent range test of the Volkswagen ID.3 1ST, conducted by Bjorn Nyland, we have another confirmation that the numbers are solid.

The ID.3's energy consumption at 90 km/h (56 mph) was estimated at 135 Wh/km (217 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 413 km (257 miles), slightly above the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (which has a smaller battery capacity, slightly higher efficiency).

The subsequent test at a higher speed revealed also pretty good efficiency.

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 413 km (257 miles)

energy consumption of 135 Wh/km (217 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 55.8 kWh (out of nominal 58 kWh net/62 kWh total)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph):

range of 271 km (168 miles) , down 34.4% compared to 90 km/h

, down 34.4% compared to 90 km/h energy consumption of 205 Wh/km (330 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 55.6 kWh (out of nominal 58 kWh net/62 kWh total)

The numbers seem in line with the previous Battery Life's test.

Bjorn Nyland found also that the ID.3 software is really a weak point of the car, but the ride is pretty comfortable. The car is also very quiet, even at higher speeds.

As a bonus, there is a fast-charging test - the ID.3 offers a decent power level (around 100 kW peak) and charging profile (power VS state-of-charge curve), so it's all a really positive outcome: