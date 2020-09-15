Two important highway range tests of the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 were conducted and presented on the Battery Life channel - first at a nominal 90 km/h (56 mph), and the second at 130 km/h (81 mph).

The 1ST edition cars are equipped with 58 kWh/62 kWh battery packs (net/total) and rated at 420 km (261 miles) under the WLTP test cycle (combined).

The car seems to be comfortably able to achieve the WLTP range.

Test 1: 90 km/h (56 mph) nominal

During the first test, the real average speed was 86 km/h (53.5 mph). The car was able to drive 421 km (from 100% to 5% battery state-of-charge) with about 23 km more left. That would translate to a total range of 444 km (276 miles).

The average energy consumption was 12.9 kWh/100 km or 129 Wh/km (208 Wh/mile).

Test 2: 130 km/h (81 mph) nominal

In the second test, at a significantly higher average speed of 122 km/h (75.8 mph), the ID.3 was driven 278 km (100-2% battery state-of-charge) and still was able to go 6 km more, according to the on-board computer.

The total range would be then 284 km (177 miles) or even a few miles more according to Google, which shows that a total of 282 km was covered (+2% SOC).

The average energy consumption was 20.2 kWh/100 km or 202 Wh/km (325 Wh/mile).

Of course, it's not a scientific test, but one of the first that we have right now. Give us a sign in the comments on what you think about the ID.3 range (remember, that there will be also bigger and smaller battery options).