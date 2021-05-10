The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV 80 (with a 82 kWh battery), the cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4, was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland.

As it turns out, the Skoda Enyaq iV with 21" wheels not only looks very good, it is also quite efficient - especially at highway speeds.

According to Bjørn Nyland, the range at 90 km/h (56 mph) is 452 km (281 miles). That's nearly 16% below the WLTP rating of 536 km (333 miles) for the most efficient version with 19" wheels (according to the manufacturer, the switch from 19" to 21" increases energy consumption by 3%). At 120 km/h (75 mph) the range is 316 km (196 miles).

Skoda Enyaq iV 80

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 452 km (281 miles)

energy consumption of 166 Wh/km (267 Wh/mile)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 316 km (196 miles)

; down 30% energy consumption of 236 Wh/km (380 Wh/mile); up 42%

Skoda Enyaq iV vs Volkswagen ID.4

One of the most interesting things is that the Enyaq iV noted better efficiency and higher range than the ID.4 at 120 km/h in similar conditions (the difference at 90 km/h is negligible).

Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st

The Skoda Enyaq iV (21") noted a 6.4% higher range than Volkswagen ID.4 (with smaller, 20" wheels), which suggests better overall aerodynamics. As both cars are based on the same platform, there is not much space to improve the efficiency of other elements we guess.

It's a strong advantage to opt for Skoda instead of Volkswagen, as more range is usually needed during longer trips, which usually happens at higher speeds.

Volkswagen ID.4 1ST 82 kWh

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 449 km (279 miles)

energy consumption of 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mile)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 297 km (184 miles)

; down 34% energy consumption of 251 Wh/km (404 Wh/mile); up 50%

Anyway, Bjørn Nyland's range test results seems in-line with InsideEVs' 70 mph (112 km/h) range test, which resulted in 377 km (234 miles) - right in the middle of Bjørn's 90/120 km/h tests.

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 250 mi (402 km)

266.8 mi (429.3 km)

230.2 mi (370.4 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 252 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

