The Lucid Air luxury sedan recently received official EPA range ratings with up to 520 miles (837 km) on a single charge. In this post, we will take a look at all of the range and efficiency numbers provided by the EPA.

Three versions of the Lucid Air were described - Dream Edition Range, Dream Edition Performance and Grand Touring - each with 19" and 21" wheels, which allows us to see not only the differences between the versions, but also between the wheel options (the company offers 19", 20" and 21").

As we can see, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") has the highest range of up to 520 miles. The Performance version of the car has a noticeably lower range, for a small gain of better acceleration (0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds instead of 2.7 seconds).

The less expensive Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") can go almost as far as the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range. The difference is marginal.

By the way, we initially assumed that all three versions are equipped with the 113 kWh battery pack, but we are actually not so sure about the Grand Touring version. It has higher efficiency and a similar range to Dream Edition Range, which suggests that (assuming the same charging losses), the battery might be smaller by several kWh.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") AWD 113 471 mi

(758 km) 2.5 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") AWD 113 451 mi

(726 km) 2.5 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") AWD 113 520 mi

(837 km) 2.7 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") AWD 113 481 mi

(774 km) 2.7 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") AWD 113* 516 mi

(830 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") AWD 113* 469 mi

(755 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h)

A quick look at the pricing (the destination charge probably will be around $1,500, but it must be confirmed still).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") $169,000 $7,500 $161,500 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") $169,000 $7,500 $161,500 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") $169,000 $7,500 $161,500 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") $169,000 $7,500 $161,500 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") $139,000 $7,500 $131,500 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") $139,000 $7,500 $131,500

Let's start with the individual EPA numbers for each version.

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19")

The top of the line Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance version, which has a peak output of 1,111 hp (about 828 kW) is expected to have an EPA Combined range of up to 471 miles (758 km).

Its overall efficiency (including charging losses) is very good at 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km).

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 471 mi (758 km)

474.8 mi (764 km)

466.2 mi (750.1 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km)

117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21")

When equipped with 21" wheels, the range decreases by 20 miles or 4.2%, as the car becomes less efficient - 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km).

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 451 mi (726 km)

448.6 mi (721.8 km)

453.2 mi (729.2 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")

The range-oriented Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has an EPA Combined range of 520 miles (837 km), which is 49 miles (79 km) or 10% more than the Performance version.

The peak power output is about 16% lower at 933 hp (about 695 kW), but it still can do 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds (just 0.2 seconds behind the Performance version).

The efficiency of this model is 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km), comparable to the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, but worse than the smaller Model 3 and Hyundai IONIQ Electric.

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 520 mi (837 km)

520.8 mi (838 km)

520 mi (836.7 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)

126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi (166 Wh/km)

125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")

Selecting 21" wheels will affect the range by 39 miles (63 km) or 7.5%, which is quite a noticeable hit.

Nonetheless, the efficiency of 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km) is still in the top 10 best BEVs on the market.

2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 481 mi (774 km)

478.2 mi (769.4 km)

485.3 mi (780.8 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") - a different battery?

Moving forward, we have, the less expensive Grand Touring version, which has an EPA Combined range of 516 miles (830 km) - just 4 miles or 0.7% less than the Dream Edition Range.

Actually, the range might be marginally higher on the highway, as the EPA Highway range is 520.5 miles (837.5 km), 0.5 miles above the Dream Edition Range version.

This version is one of the most efficient electric cars ever with an overall efficiency of 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km). Better only is the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai IONIQ Electric.

This is very interesting. If the efficiency is several percent higher than in the Dream Edition Range version, and the range is basically the same, we assume that the battery must be smaller (in terms of capacity).

The EPA's data also indicates that the battery is different between the Grand Touring and Dream Edition cars. It might be some 7 kWh smaller. At this point we're just guessing.

2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 516 mi (830 km)

512.1 mi (824 km)

520.5 mi (837.5 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)

130 MPGe: 259 Wh/mi (161 Wh/km)

132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)

2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")

With bigger, 21" wheels, the car gets 469 miles (755 km) - 47 miles (76 km) or over 9% less than with 19" wheels.

Anyway, the overall efficiency of 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km) is still among the best BEVs on the market.

2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 469 mi (755 km)

466.2 mi (750.1 km)

472.2 mi (759.8 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km)

Lucid Air Dream Edition

Side-by-side comparisons

Let's see how the Range and Performance versions of the Dream Edition compare:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19")

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 113 kWh 0% 113 kWh EPA Range Combined 520 mi

(837 km) 10.4% 471 mi

(758 km) City 520.8 mi

(838 km) 9.7% 474.8 mi

(764 km) Highway 520 mi

(837 km) 11.5% 466.2 mi

(750 km) Specs 0-60 mph 2.7 s 8% 2.5 s Top speed 168 mph

(270 km/h) 0% 168 mph

(270 km/h) Peak power 695 kW -16.1% 828 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) 7.8% 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km) City 126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi (166 Wh/km) 7.7% 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) Highway 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) 9.6% 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $169,000 0% $169,000 Dest. Charge Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $161,500 0% $161,500

The Lucid Air Dream Edition cars are fully booked according to Lucid, so the second thing is to see whether the Grand Touring version is much different than the limited version: