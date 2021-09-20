In this post, we will take a look at the prices of all-electric cars available in the U.S.

As always, we will focus on the effective price, which is the MSRP plus destination charge (if known), minus the eligible federal tax credit. It's just a starting point because in many cases customers can count on additional incentives and rebates/discounts.

We are including the federal tax credit, because it affects the entire market (also the used EVs), even if someone has no eligibility to get it. All of the Tesla and Chevrolet models are not eligible for any federal tax credit.

The list includes the latest Audi, Mazda, Lucid, Rivian, Polestar and Volvo models. Let's get into it.

All-Electric Car Price Comparison For U.S. – September 18, 2021

The Nissan LEAF opens the list thanks to the most recent MSRP price reduction. The entry-level version with a 40 kWh battery and 110 kW electric motor is offered at an MSRP of $27,400 (+$975 DST), which effectively is $20,875 (thanks to full $7,500 federal tax credit).

The LEAF e+ version with a 62 kWh battery and 160 kW motor is $5,000 more expensive but offers 226 miles (364 km) of EPA range. At an effective price of $25,875, the LEAF e+ is the least expensive EV with more than 200 miles of range.

Between those two is the MINI Cooper SE (effectively $23,250), but let's be honest - it's a niche vehicle with only 114 miles of range (183 km).

The interesting duo - Chevrolet Bolt EV/Chevrolet Bolt EUV is affected by the massive battery recall - which means that there will be less competition for the Hyundai Kona Electric at effectively $27,685. Bolt EV/EUVs even previously had a difficult situation as they were not eligible for the federal tax credit, while the Hyundai models still are.

The all-new Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro is the most affordable electric car with all-wheel drive. It starts effectively at $37,370 and offers 82 kWh battery, 249 miles (401 km) of range and 220 kW of system output. Enough for a 0-60 mph sprint in 5.7 seconds.

The most affordable Tesla is the Model 3 Standard Range Plus at $41,190 (there is no $7,500 federal tax credit). It has 262 miles of range (422 km).

The least expensive 300-mile BEV is the Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD - effectively at $44,000. It has a big 98.8 kWh battery for 305 miles (491 km) of range. The power output is 216 kW, enough for 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds.

The first model above 350 miles is the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD - at effectively $51,190. It has 353 miles (568 km) of range.

Above about an effective price of $49,000, basically all of the electric cars are all-wheel drive (with exception of some Porsche Taycan versions).

The first all-electric pickup - Rivian R1T - starts at an effective price of $60,000 and offers 314 miles (505 km) of range. In the not far future, there will be a $10,000 more expensive version with 400 miles (644 km) of range! When that happens, it will be the least expensive 400-mile EV, because the Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" with 405 miles (652 km), is effectively at $91,190.

The "Plaid" performance (0-60 mph in just over 2 seconds) starts at $131,190.

And finally, the range king (over 500 miles) - Lucid Air Grand Touring starts at an effective price of $133,000. The Dream Edition is $30,000 more expensive.

Table: Electric car prices in the U.S. - September 18, 2021

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) $27,400 +$975 $7,500 $20,875 2022 MINI Cooper SE $29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) $32,400 +$975 $7,500 $25,875 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric $33,245 +$1,005 $7,500 $26,750 2022 Mazda MX-30 $33,470 +$1,175 $7,500 $27,145 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric $34,000 +$1,185 $7,500 $27,685 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) $37,400 +$975 $7,500 $30,875 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2022 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) $39,990 +$1,175 $7,500 $33,665 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro $39,995 +$1,195 $7,500 $33,690 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD $42,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $36,495 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro $43,675 +$1,195 $7,500 $37,370 2021 BMW i3 $44,450 +$995 $7,500 $37,945 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $44,495 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,190 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD $45,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $39,195 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" $45,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $39,700 2021 BMW i3s $47,650 +$995 $7,500 $41,145 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $39,990 +$1,200 N/A $41,190 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S $48,175 +$1,195 $7,500 $41,870 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" $49,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $43,700 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD $50,400 +$1,100 $7,500 $44,000 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD $52,600 +$1,100 $7,500 $46,200 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge $55,300 +$1,095 $7,500 $48,895 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD $55,300 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,900 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,750 +$1,095 $7,500 $52,345 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD $59,900 +$1,100 $7,500 $53,500 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $53,990 +$1,200 N/A $55,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD $64,900 +$1,100 $7,500 $58,500 2021 Audi e-tron $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495 2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21") $67,500* $7,500 $60,000 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") $70,000* $7,500 $62,500 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback $69,100 +$1,095 $7,500 $62,695 2022 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 $69,900 +$1,150 $7,500 $63,550 2022 Rivian R1T (Max pack, 21") $77,500* $7,500 $70,000 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" $84,800 +$1,095 $7,500 $78,395 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20" $87,400 +$1,095 $7,500 $80,995 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $90,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $84,750 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro $99,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $93,445 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $110,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $104,150 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro $139,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $133,445 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $153,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $147,350 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $187,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,450

* estimated/unofficial values