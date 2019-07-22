Understanding all the choices when it comes to plug-in electric vehicles can be a daunting task. Luckily, we've done a lot of the lifting work for you.
Which EV costs the least? Which one goes the furthest? How much federal tax incentive will that vehicle quality for? How quick is it? The list of possible criteria goes on and on. Here are some handy specs, all laid out side-by-side, to make comparing EVs much easier for you:
***UPDATED July 2019
Plug-In Vehicle Base Price/Spec Comparisons (Note: There are now 2 separate images included below - can be enlarged to view clearly)