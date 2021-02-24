Let's take a look at the U.S. all-electric car market and compare the available (or soon to be available) models by EPA range rating.

We will stick to EPA Combined range value (official or expected) as the only common rating that we have in the U.S. and in the second part of the post, try to take a look also at the City/Highway results.

EPA Combined range

The U.S. BEV scene has evolved significantly over the past few years and it's now more and more difficult to find a sub-200-mile electric car. We found only six.

The lowest result of 110 miles (177 km) belongs to MINI Cooper SE, which also is the least expensive.

Most of the models/versions are between 200 and 300 miles and there are more 300+ miles BEVs than sub-200-mile. Tesla is on the top with one 400+ mile model and an upcoming 520-mile model, which stands out even more.

We would like to note that EPA ratings for some specific models, especially the Porsche Taycan, are much lower than we and other media achieved in test drives.

EPA Combined/City/Highway range

Now let's take a look at the much more advanced comparison, which consists additionally of range ratings for the Highway category (yellow) and City category (green). We don't know ratings for all the models, because many are simply new/awaiting the EPA results.

In most cases, highway range is noticeably lower than City and Combined categories. We would advise paying attention to the Highway rating, as it's the most important for long-distance travel.

* estimated/unofficial values

** no data for the entry-level Porsche Taycan