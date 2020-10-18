The comparison of an electric car's base price (MSRP + destination charge) with EPA range reveals to us which models are the most affordable per mile of range.

Of course, it's just a brief comparison, because often the prices can be much lower than MSRP, but at least we can get some glimpses.

Since the most recent updates of estimated EPA range, Tesla's cars really improved their position and the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD (18") is now on the top of the list!

With a price of $48,190 and range of 353 miles (568 km) - up 31 miles (50 km) or 9.6%, the best score is $137 per mile of range (it was previously $150).

Chevrolet Bolt EV 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

Without change, the next two are Chevrolet Bolt EV ($145) and Hyundai Kona Electric ($149 / $119 after including federal tax credit). The updated Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (18") now matched Hyundai and is also at $149.

BEVs price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range comparison - October 17, 2020

We guess that within a few years we will see a price per mile range below $100, especially since Tesla already announced a 30% range improvement possible, without new chemistry.

* some data estimated